Tsunami Advisories Issued For Some Caribbean Nations After Earthquake - But Not The Bahamas

Tsunami advisories have been issued for some Caribbean nations, but not the Bahamas, after an earthquake in the region on Tuesday night.

The magnitude 7.6 quake occurred west of Jamaica.

The US Tsunami Warning Center says hazardous tsunami waves are possible 621 miles from the epicentre - Jamaica, Mexico, Cuba, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Cayman Islands, Honduras, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands could be affected. People near the coast of those nations should seek higher ground immediately.