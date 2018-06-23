Man Shot Dead On Royal Palm Street

A man is dead after a shooting early on Saturday morning.

According to reports, shortly before 2am, a group of men were in the area of Royal Palm Street, Culmersville, when one of them got into an altercation with another man. This man left the area and returned a short time later, armed with a handgun, and shot the male with whom he had the altercation.

Emergency Medical Personnel were called to the scene, where they pronounced the victim dead.