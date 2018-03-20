50 Arrests In Grand Bahama After Drugs, Cash And Firearms Seized

50 people were arrested on Grand Bahama on Tuesday morning in a joint operation between Bahamian and US law enforcement officers that resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and US cash, and several firearms and ammunition.
The operation dubbed 'Northern Stripe' started around 1am, and included the use of a helicopter, targeting known hot spots in Freeport, Eight Mile Rock, and West Grand Bahama. ACP Clayton Fernander and a team of officers who traveled from New Providence were a part of the operation.
Comments
John 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
Same ole dirty tricks...plant seeds and bring da (black) birds 🦅 ta collect .
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
Soooooo, while the Government is busy trying to find credible investors for the GB people .......... the criminal element there is making it very difficult to think positively about the island ........ drug, gun and human smuggling is beneficial for the GB underground economy.
John 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
Sounds similar to the raid where they claim 30 persons were allegedly arrested for drugs, guns and a substantial amount of cashews also taken on one of the black birds. How many people have been charged yet more than a month later? Now go figure the reason why. Some would do anything to disrupt peace and ruin the reputation of this country.
