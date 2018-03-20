50 Arrests In Grand Bahama After Drugs, Cash And Firearms Seized

Video Chopper in Grand Bahama

50 people were arrested on Grand Bahama on Tuesday morning in a joint operation between Bahamian and US law enforcement officers that resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and US cash, and several firearms and ammunition.

The operation dubbed 'Northern Stripe' started around 1am, and included the use of a helicopter, targeting known hot spots in Freeport, Eight Mile Rock, and West Grand Bahama. ACP Clayton Fernander and a team of officers who traveled from New Providence were a part of the operation.

