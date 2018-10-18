Chamber Chief Calls For More 'Autonomy'

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

THE Exuma Chamber of Commerce's president yesterday called for greater "autonomy" and local involvement in the sustainable development of Family Island economies, while lamenting the impact of high energy costs.

Pedro Rolle, the Exuma Chamber of Commerce president, who addressed the Exuma Business Outlook conference, told Tribune Business: "I believe that we are in this vortex and we are not having sustainable success, despite people looking from the outside and saying that we are doing well.

"When we look at the fundamentals and what we need to grow a world-class economy, we have major problems because the decisions being made are not being made by Exumians or necessarily in the interest of Exumians."

Mr Rolle added: "I am saying this again; it's the same verse, different song. We need to have more control over the decisions that impact us who live here. We continue to talk about education. We have issues with healthcare and energy, for example.

"It's absolutely ridiculous that we have so much sunshine but there is no real solar presence here. The cost of energy is affecting every aspect of our economy. Everything is being impacted by the high cost of energy. Due to the fact that we don't have the power to make decisions locally, it's not important to anyone but us."