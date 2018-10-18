Civil Servants Shredded Documents To Hide Fraud

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Shredding documents to cover up fraudulent activities was "a matter of routine" at the Department of Social Services, the Auditor General has revealed.

The government's chief financial watchdog warned that "impaired internal controls" and "a severe breakdown" in management oversight had exposed Bahamian taxpayers to the potential loss of millions of dollars from graft and corruption. The report suggested that the Department's weaknesses and failings were also undermining its mission to assist low income and poor Bahamians.

The Auditor General's office said the instructions to destroy key accounting documents had come from a "senior accounts staff member" "with the knowledge" of their supervisor.

Suggesting that this breached the Public Service Act's record retention requirements, the report said: "These acts perpetrated by accounting staff members reveal that there are obvious weak internal controls over the custody of accounting records within the accounts department and a severe lack of accountability around the same."

Describing the document shredding as "not tolerable", the Auditor General's report said the loss of accounting records "could undermine the integrity" of the accounts department and "increase the risk of fraud and corruption" to the organisation as a whole.