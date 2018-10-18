Crime Fears Are Attack On Tourism

Crime, and the fear of crime, represent an attack on the tourism industry and wider Bahamian economy, a senior Ministry of Tourism official has argued.

Joy Jibrilu, the ministry's secretary-general, told a workshop on tourist safety and security that "no visitor should have to question" whether they trust a jet ski operator, taxi driver or any other profession in the industry.

With tourism becoming increasingly competitive, and countries "putting the might of their power" behind attracting more visitors, Mrs Jibrilu said The Bahamas can ill-afford for the economy's main industry to be impacted by crime.

"In this new order, safety cannot be touted as a benefit to visiting any destination. It is a basic human right," she added. "People are entitled to feel safe while running along our beautiful coastline, or dancing to their favourite song. No visitor should have to question whether or not they can trust a jet ski operator to take them for a ride, or walk in our city centre without the fear of being victimised."

Hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, the workshop was held under the theme: Tourism Safety and Security: Enhancing safety and security strategies for our number one industry.

Mrs Jibrilu said that while crime is "everywhere in the world", The Bahamas and small-island populations that are heavily dependent upon tourism must always remember that "we are competing in a world that is increasingly recognising the value of tourism as a contributor to economic growth and success".

She told industry partners and law enforcement officials that officials at the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation were "ready to stand by them" in the fight against crime.

"Ladies and gentlemen, you are not alone in your fight against crime, as it is - and should be - a community effort," Mrs Jibrilu said. "Our logo that 'tourism is everyone's business' means that we at the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation are ready to stand with you. We will continue to open the lines of communication to promote safety and manage impacts as they come."

She added that the workshop, facilitated by the ministry's Visitor Safety and Security Department, headed by Vincent Harris, was a step in that direction.

"In this workshop, it is hoped that we can put forward and elaborate valid concepts that can enhance our fight against crime and therefore secure our hospitality industry for many years to come," Mrs Jibrilu said.

"It is meetings such as this, where there is a 'meeting of the minds' and a collective will to do the right thing, that we will achieve the best results and outcomes. Let us see how we can lead the way in the region as being a safe, world-class destination where people's dream of a 'dream location' is matched by the reality they meet on the ground.

"It is my hope that this forum would present the perfect opportunity to lead to breakthroughs and ideas on how to enhance safety, not only in our tourism sector but throughout our nation, thereby achieving the common loftier goal of making it truly better in The Bahamas."