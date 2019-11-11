Bob 'Open For Partners' As Profits Decline 75%

By YOURI KEMP
and NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Reporters
Bank of The Bahamas (BoB) is open to strategic partnerships, the deputy prime minister said yesterday, as the institution suffered a 75.2 percent profits decline for its 2020 financial year’s first quarter.
Speaking outside the Accountants Week conference, K Peter Turnquest said Bank of The Bahamas, which is 82.6 percent owned by the government via the Treasury and National Insurance Board (NIB) “would have had an even bigger profit” were it not for the provisions taken to cover a $6m claim launched by a former Cabinet minister’s family and their business partner against it
“We expect that case would be satisfied, [and] that would result in increased profitability for the bank,” Mr Turnquest added. “The bank does not want the government to curb their investments, and the government is open for partners and third parties in that regard.”
Mr Turnquest did not specify the nature of the partners or partnerships that the BISX-listed institution is seeking, but said: “Bank of the Bahamas is doing very well, and we are very pleased with the progress we are making. We are pleased with the management and pleased with the Board.”
His comments came after Bank of The Bahamas’ profits fell by three-quarters year-over-year to $487,404 for the three months to end-September 2019 as opposed to $1.966m for the comparative period in the prior year.
Net interest income was ahead of the 2018 first quarter by almost $1m, standing at $7.699m, and with fees and commissions also up, total operating income finished at $10.616m compared to $9.802m the year before.
However, loan loss provisions more than doubled to $2.656m due to provisions related to Hurricane Dorian, while operating expenses were higher by some $700,000.
Tribune Business also previously revealed how Bank of The Bahamas has defeated the bid to enforce the $6m default judgment against it despite being branded “careless and negligent” in its approach to the case.
Stephana Saunders, the Supreme Court’s deputy registrar, found that there was sufficient “merit” in the BISX-listed institution’s defence to set aside the default judgment obtained by companies 50 percent owned by the family trust of Damian Gomez, former minister of state for legal affairs, with the balance held by the Jennette family trust.
Bank of The Bahamas, in unveiling its 2020 first quarter results, confirmed Mr Gomez’s previous assertion that the latter had lodged an appeal against the ruling on October 22, 2019. The BISX-listed institution, in the meantime, filed its defence to the claim as required on October 25.
“The related provision is maintained in the financial statements,” Bank of The Bahamas said. “The bank has filed the necessary applications to set aside the default judgment, and to set aside the said damages.
“The bank has also filed papers to stay the enforcement of damages and, in certain circumstances, to strike out enforcement steps. Management considers that adequate provision has been made in these financial statements for any loss that might ultimately be determined.”
Elsewhere little has changed, with Bank of The Bahamas’ non-performing loans equivalent to 25.78 percent or more than a quarter of its net credit book, and representing a slight increase on the 25.37 percent at end-June 2019.
Kenrick Braithwaite, Bank of The Bahamas’ managing director, focused on the positive in his message to shareholders. “After five years of consecutive net losses, the bank returned to profitability during its fiscal year 2018, continued in the fiscal year 2019, and during this current fiscal year 2020, the bank recorded net income of $0.5m for the first quarter ended September 30, 2019,” he wrote.
“Our focus remains providing more sustainable growth opportunities to ensure the bank’s success over the long-term, and to build a brand that restores trust, empowers customers and promotes responsible banking.”
Turning to the specifics, Mr Braithwaite added: “The positive variance in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest revenue by $0.6m, primarily from consumer loans interest income as a result of the Bank’s consumer loans campaign, and lower interest expense by $0.3m due to certain interest rate reduction and the continued shift in the deposit portfolio composition from higher yielding to lower yielding deposit products.
“The bank recorded increases in its operating expenses by $0.8m or 11.24 percent, parallel with its initiative to support the planned growth.”
Comments
TalRussell 5 hours, 32 minutes ago
Why is it that this is colony's same finance minister who when he counts to Ten. gets Seven the arithmetic, incorrect, yes, no ...
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
No government should ever hold a controlling interest in a technically insolvent commercial bank like BoB, or any other commercial bank for that matter, especially a glaringly incompetent government like the one now led by Minnis.
ohdrap4 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
The partners cannot afford to bid for BOB because they bought the brooklyn bridge.
John 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
The fact is BoB is performing well and, in some cases, performing beyond expectations. It was the provision for the $6 million hit on the bank that created the net profit loss. The net loss should be wiped off in the current quarter and if the bank does not have to pay the claim, there will be $6 million increase in assets. There has been ongoing attempts to shutter BoB or force the government to sell it at a fire sale price. Banks , like BoB and Commonwealth Bank has helped soften, if not crack the monopoly held by Canadian banks in the country. And once BoB is dead and buried the forces will go after Commonwealth.
SP 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Truth is, the geniuses we had as governments shot themselves in the foot by allowing 1000,s of expat blue-collar workers that do not spend and invest locally to displace Bahamians!
This killed retail banking and gave birth to money transfer companies on every corner.
Bob and the Canadian banks would have remained healthy had dumb jackass finance ministers Ingraham and Christie understood the repercussions of 10's of 1000's of expat blue-collar workers repatriating hard currencies versus Bahamians spending in the local economy!
To add insult to injury, the Minnis government is too weak to reverse the situation by canceling blue-collar work permits.
We are well on the way to the bottom with no end in sight thanks to the PLP and FNM "leadership"!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID