Training Agency Aids 255 Students Online

The National Training Agency (NTA) says it is giving 255 students free online job training and certification to prepare them to function effectively in the workplace amid COVID-19.

The students are being trained in office procedures; information technology; Microsoft Office; graphic design; and Web design.

Gadville McDonald, the NTA’s executive director, said the objective of its Summer Cohort initiative is to provide trainees with skills and encourage them to have the mindset and attitude that will secure gainful employment..

“Our selection of soft skills units and technical skills qualifications for this cohort are intentional,” he said. “Our focus is to best prepare you to function effectively in this era of COVID-19. We are convinced that upon successful completion you will be able to utilise your web designs, graphic designs, Information technology, Microsoft office and office procedure skills to further enhance your career, life and your community.

“As a competency-based training agency, our mission is to prepare you to do and not just to know. Industry leaders and our job providers are depending on us to prepare you in a manner that you are able to contribute to the ongoing success of their companies on day one.

“Over the last two years we have invested in building an online interactive platform that is best suited for training and assessment in our context of The Bahamas. We are excited about the Brightspace platform that allows us to offer our services throughout The Bahamas. We are now able to live up to the ‘National’ that is in the National Training Agency,” Mr McDonald added.

“The agency remains committed to your success. The government of The Bahamas continues to invest in you. As you are aware, your training comes at no cost to you.”

Family Island trainees are accessing the NTA’s services for the first time. In addition to New Providence and Grand Bahama, the group comprises students from 11 islands. The students will undergo three to four weeks of soft skills training and ten weeks of technical skills training.

Some 6,000 Bahamians have been trained in programmes offered by the NTA, and 60 percent have been successfully placed in full-time employment.