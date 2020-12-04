Woman Brutally Murdered In Domestic Dispute

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was discovered brutally murdered at a home in the Carmichael area Friday morning following a domestic dispute that also left her daughter in hospital, police said.

Investigators say they are still uncertain about the details surrounding the country’s latest homicide, but noted a man is currently in custody assisting officers with their probe.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said shortly before 10am Friday morning, police received reports of a domestic dispute at a residence on Shabbach Close off Bellot Road.

Upon arrival at the home, officers discovered a woman’s body lying in a pool of blood in a bathroom.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

ASP Peters did not detail where the woman sustained injuries or how she was killed, only telling reporters “evidence at this time appears to be a sharp object” – suggesting she was stabbed to death.

“We are waiting (for) the identification of the next of kin to determine the identity of the victim found at this house and we’re also awaiting an autopsy’s report to determine the exact cause of death,” the police press liaison officer added.

Another woman, who police said is the deceased woman’s daughter, was also said to be a victim during Friday’s incident. However, ASP Peters told reporters her condition was not yet known by police.

“Investigations also revealed that there was a second individual, a female in this incident who received injuries,” he said. “The preliminary facts at the moment are the two females are mother and daughter. We cannot confirm the relation of the male to either persons who were victims in this incident…From all indications, it was the mother who was (fatally) injured.”

Friday’s incident shocked many residents in the Shabbach Close area, which they described as a quiet community.

Alexandria Norelus—who recently moved in the area —was visibly shaken when she recalled the frightening moment her neighbour ran to her door, asking for her and her boyfriend’s help while also notifying them of her fears that her relatives were dead.

Ms Norelus said she was the one who told other neighbours to call the police after being unsuccessful in her attempts to contact the relevant authorities.

“She came to the front porch pouring blood so I tried my best to assist her,” she told reporters. “We told her to be quiet and not to say anything but surprisingly I was very happy she came and we helped her out and she was talking so much because I told her to be quiet because her throat was sliced from here to here.”

She added: “She just was saying she needs an ambulance and she thinks her grandmother is dead because he’s still inside the house with her. I was sitting right to the front window and I told my boyfriend that someone was outside bleeding to death so he just came out and saw her bleeding and grabbed her shirt and was like trying to put pressure on the wounds.”

While lending their assistance to the victim, Ms Norelus said she and her boyfriend were almost attacked.

“As he was trying to put pressure, I looked at the other side of the window and I see (the alleged perpetrator) rushing with a black jacket pouring blood. His face was full of blood and it just was scary. I told (my boyfriend) to ‘watch out, he coming’ and I guess he pull out the knife and tried to attack my boyfriend who was helping.

“So (my boyfriend) told him ‘stay back’. He had a knife also and told him ‘stay back, don’t come any further’ so I tried to get the lady up to put her inside the house so she could be safe as well and lock the door. Two police cars came in rushing and then he just ran off and that was it.”

Ms Norelus said the entire ordeal has left her in complete shock.

“It was shocking because this area is kinda quiet and I would never say that we had stuff like this going on but for me, it was kinda sketchy because he never used to talk to anyone, he’s quiet and if you talk to him, he wouldn’t answer you back.

“I have two kids and to me, I feel as if it isn’t safe no more for me or my kids but I never would’ve experienced something like this.”

In late September, a mother and her daughter were found slain at their Nassau Village home in what police said was a result of a domestic dispute. A man has since been charged in connection to that incident.

On Friday, ASP Peters urged members of the public to consider exercising conflict resolution skills when involved in a heated debate or discussion with friends or family members.

He said: “Consider your actions because there are consequences that are far ranging to the extent that you could cause another person’s life or you could cause your personal freedom.”

Anyone with information with this incident or any other crime is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.