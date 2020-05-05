Pm Temporarily Takes On Minister Of Health Role

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will temporarily take on the role of Minister of Health, following the resignation of Dr Duane Sands.

A statement from the Cabinet Office, released on Tuesday night, said Dr Minnis will assume responsibility for the portfolio effective immediately.

Dr Sands offered his resignation to the Prime Minister on Monday for his actions related to six permanent residents who landed in the country last week with COVID-19 testing supplies and were allowed to quarantine at home before they produced a negative COVID-19 test result.

• See Wednesday’s Tribune for more.