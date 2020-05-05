Pm Temporarily Takes On Minister Of Health Role

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will temporarily take on the role of Minister of Health, following the resignation of Dr Duane Sands.
A statement from the Cabinet Office, released on Tuesday night, said Dr Minnis will assume responsibility for the portfolio effective immediately.
Dr Sands offered his resignation to the Prime Minister on Monday for his actions related to six permanent residents who landed in the country last week with COVID-19 testing supplies and were allowed to quarantine at home before they produced a negative COVID-19 test result.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
LMAO just when you thought it couldnt get any worse, Sands was already a failure when it came to his job as the Minister of Health. DORIAN IS A PRIME EXAMPLE, LOOK AT THE STATE OF ABACO AND GRAND BAHAMA FOR THE PAST 8 MONTHS, now we're stuck with the very greedy and nasty Hubert Minnis, who is also a failure at his job as the PM of the Bahamas. Not looking good for the bahamas at all, we've already been blacklisted by the EU, now we're one month away from a hurricane season more active than previous years PLUS we are also dealing with the deadly virus known as Covid-19. One thing for sure, with Minnis as the Minister of Health we dont have to worry about our covid-19 cases growing rapidly, he will for sure do everything in his power to keep testing to a minimum so he can skewer the covid-19 data just like he and his cronies did with the victims of Hurricane Dorian!!!
Also wondering if Minnis will keep the 70+ bodies in the trailer behind the Marsh Harbor clinic locked up for another 9+ months so he can 1-up Sands
