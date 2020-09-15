Parliament Worker Tests Positive For Covid-19

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter



A STAFF member of Parliament who likely interacted with elected officials during a House of Assembly sitting last week has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the cancellation of Senate proceedings on Monday.

House Speak Halson Moultrie confirmed Tuesday morning that parliamentary buildings are closed today for deep cleaning.

“We received information yesterday (Monday) that it was possible that a member of staff of the House of Assembly who was exhibiting COVID-19 type symptoms could possibly test positive and the test was done at Doctors Hospital West and I received a call that the result was positive,” Mr Moultrie said.

“What that means is that all persons who have been exposed to the staff member who tested positive would likely have to follow the COVID-19 protocols which means that all members of the House of Assembly and staff as well as possible senators they would have to quarantine for 14 days. It is being recommended by myself and the doctors that members of Parliament and staff members take the COVID-19 test.”

The worker with COVID-19 felt ill over the weekend but was reportedly fine by Monday.

Asked if there is concern the worker interacted with elected officials during last week’s sitting, parliamentary clerk David Forbes said: “Definitely there would be concerns. The House of Assembly is a small space, a closed environment, and you’re not even aware if you’re coming into close contact with people unless you have this situation because you’re just going about doing your work. This is a new thing that we’re dealing with and that person would have had some contact with members. This would’ve been one of my staff who crosses the floor.”

Fred Mitchell, the leader of opposition business in the Senate, said PLP Senator Jobeth Coleby-Davis planned to agree to an adjournment of Senate proceedings after the attorney general informed them that a staff member was suspected of COVID-19.

“I was later told that the notice or summons for the Senate meeting was cancelled,” Mr Mitchell said. “This is a procedure which I do not agree with but that’s what they did. There are circumstances where in emergencies Parliament can’t meet but there is a procedure for doing that and I don’t think the appropriate procedure was followed in these circumstances. A formal statement ought to be issued by the appropriate authorities as to why the body did not meet.”

Speaker Moultrie, nonetheless, said he is recommending that the House of Assembly meets on Wednesday in a way that satisfies quorum so the House can determine its next step.

