The legal team of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried announced on Monday that he has decided to waive his right to fight extradition and he will go to the United States.

The announcement came after Bankman-Fried had appeared in Magistrates Court on Monday for a hearing.

However, in a confusing turn of events, Bankman-Fried’s Bahamian lawyer Jerone Roberts had told the court that he was unaware that his client would be in court on Monday.

He said that his client still required a copy of his indictment before a decision on extradition could be made.

After speaking with his local and US attorneys, Bankman-Fried then returned to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and his legal team told reporters of his decision.

Bankman-Fried was denied bail when he was arraigned last week and was told to return to court on February 8.

He later filed a new bail application which is set to be heard on January 17.