American woman killed in shark attack off Sandals Beach

An American woman has been killed in a shark attack while paddleboarding off Sandals Beach in New Providence. A witness at the scene claimed that the woman had gotten married yesterday, but that remains unconfirmed.

Police said the woman, aged 44, from Boston, Massachussets, was paddleboarding with a male relative, said at the scene to be her new husband, to “the rear of a resort in western New Providence”. She was three-quarters of a mile from shore when she was bitten by a shark.

A lifeguard on duty went out in a rescue boat and retrieved both the victim and her relative, and CPR was administered.

Police said she suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body including the right hip region and her right arm. EMS personnel declared the victim had no signs of life.