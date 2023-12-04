American woman killed in shark attack off Sandals Beach

An American woman has been killed in a shark attack while paddleboarding off Sandals Beach in New Providence. A witness at the scene claimed that the woman had gotten married yesterday, but that remains unconfirmed.
Police said the woman, aged 44, from Boston, Massachussets, was paddleboarding with a male relative, said at the scene to be her new husband, to “the rear of a resort in western New Providence”. She was three-quarters of a mile from shore when she was bitten by a shark.
A lifeguard on duty went out in a rescue boat and retrieved both the victim and her relative, and CPR was administered.
Police said she suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body including the right hip region and her right arm. EMS personnel declared the victim had no signs of life.
Comments
Sickened 12 hours, 15 minutes ago
OMG! Can't imagine being a witness to something like that. Just horrible!
ScubaSteve 11 hours, 36 minutes ago
I'm sure it was a Tiger shark. So awful and sad.
birdiestrachan 10 hours, 56 minutes ago
Sh
JackArawak 10 hours, 14 minutes ago
Incredibly sad
ThisIsOurs 10 hours, 13 minutes ago
Is this unsual, I cant remember a time when there were so many shark attacks near shore. If she was indeed just married, cant even begin to understand that. The happiest week of your life and the earth is just shaken underneath you
I dont get our reporters' trend to not list facts. She was swimming near Sandals it's a fact. The intl news will certainly report it, they wont say "an island said to be located in the caribbean allegedly on beach"
TalRussell 9 hours, 25 minutes ago
As one has been swimming in the colony's shark infested sea waters from my early childhood. ---- Don't remember ever seeing a warning sign. --- "SHARKS" Also Swim These Sea Waters -- And are therefore considered to be dangerous).** --- Yes?
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 31 minutes ago
The time has come to cull sharks ....... Have a month of shark hunting like the alligator & python hunts in Louisiana & Florida.
TalRussell 8 hours, 10 minutes ago
@Sheeprunner12, let's go sea water deeper. --- What of tourists swimming with sharks --- Yes?
bahamianson 7 hours, 22 minutes ago
Again!! What, is this like the 5th attack in the Bahamas.
Bonefishpete 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Move Along nothing to see.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID