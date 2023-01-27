No new work permits for Haitian migrants until revised protocols introduced

THE Department of Immigration has announced that no new work permits will be processed for Haitians until revised protocols are introduced to ensure the authenticity of documents produced by Haiti’s government.

Existing work permit applications and renewals will face “vigorous review and scrutiny,” officials said on Friday.

The department also announced that existing and new permits to reside applications for Haitian citizens will only be considered on a case-by-case basis. Approvals will be granted in “exceptional cases” only.

This comes after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis ordered all Bahamians and diplomatic personnel in Haiti to immediately leave the country due to increasing chaos and violence there.

More on this story later.