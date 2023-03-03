SAC crowned BAISS track and field champions

By TENAJH SWEETING

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

St Augustine’s College Big Red Machine were crowned the 2023 Fidelity Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) track and field champions on Friday.

The three-day meet at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium consisted of 14 secondary schools competing for the title.

The total combined team scores for the meet were:

• St. Augustine’s College (SAC) - 1,324.50

• Queen’s College (QC) - 1,152.50

• Temple Christian School (TCS) - 451.50

• Saint John’s College (SJC) - 381

• Saint Anne’s School (SAS) - 264.50

• Kingsway Academy (KA) - 239.50

• Aquinas College (AQ) - 199

• Nassau Christian Schools (NCS) - 159

• Windsor School (WS) - 124

• St Andrew’s Inter School (SAIS) - 113.50

• Jordan Prince William (PWH) - 94

• Charles W Saunders (CWS) - 55

• Bahamas Academy (BA) - 32

• Lyford Cay International (LCIS) - 22

The combined team score between all the schools for the championships was 4,612.00.

Athletes that qualified at the inter-school competition will now look forward to the April CARIFTA games.