SAC crowned BAISS track and field champions

BAISS track and field championship
Photos: Austin Fernander
By TENAJH SWEETING
tsweeting@tribunemedia.net
St Augustine’s College Big Red Machine were crowned the 2023 Fidelity Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) track and field champions on Friday.
The three-day meet at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium consisted of 14 secondary schools competing for the title.
The total combined team scores for the meet were:
• St. Augustine’s College (SAC) - 1,324.50
• Queen’s College (QC) - 1,152.50
• Temple Christian School (TCS) - 451.50
• Saint John’s College (SJC) - 381
• Saint Anne’s School (SAS) - 264.50
• Kingsway Academy (KA) - 239.50
• Aquinas College (AQ) - 199
• Nassau Christian Schools (NCS) - 159
• Windsor School (WS) - 124
• St Andrew’s Inter School (SAIS) - 113.50
• Jordan Prince William (PWH) - 94
• Charles W Saunders (CWS) - 55
• Bahamas Academy (BA) - 32
• Lyford Cay International (LCIS) - 22
The combined team score between all the schools for the championships was 4,612.00.
Athletes that qualified at the inter-school competition will now look forward to the April CARIFTA games.
