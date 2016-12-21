Govt Slams S&P For Ignoring $1bn Baha Mar Impact

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Government last night slammed Standard & Poor’s (S&P) decision to cut the Bahamas’ creditworthiness to ‘junk’ status, arguing that it had failed to “fully consider” growth-enhancing initiatives such as $1 billion in upcoming capital investments at Baha Mar.

In a predictable response, the Christie administration accused the credit rating agency of failing to give “appropriate weight” to developments and initiatives already underway to boost job creation and economic activity in the Bahamas.

Its statement, though, did not identify any of these initiatives by name other than the restart at Cable Beach and, when broken down, is effectively saying that all the Bahamas’ ‘eggs’ remain very much in the Baha Mar basket.

And it sought to downplay the loss of the Bahamas’ investment grade credit rating, pointing to countries such as Portugal, Russia, Bulgaria and Indonesia, which all have the same ‘BB+’ speculative - or junk - credit rating.

Expressing its disappointment with the credit rating agency, the Christie administration said: “The Government.... is of the view that S&P’s decision does not give appropriate weight to important developments on the ground, nor the Bahamas’ strong commitment to address its economic and fiscal challenges.”

Its statement, though, gave few specifics and details, and S&P will likely want to see ‘more action, less talk’ from the Government before reversing a trend that has seen the Bahamas suffer continual credit rating downgrades over the past two administrations.

Emphasising just how much it is counting on the Chinese to deliver, the Government said: “The Bahamas’ short- to medium-term prospects for placing the economy on a stronger growth trajectory are more encouraging than they have been since the recent economic and financial crisis, and it is most unfortunate that S&P did not seem to fully consider the impact of the many growth generating initiatives underway.

“There is now no uncertainty regarding the restart and completion of the Baha Mar project which, alongside the other foreign investment-related projects underway, will help to ignite growth, boost employment, improve business and consumer confidence and contribute to government revenue.”

The Government continued: “Definitive public statements have now been issued by the new owners of Baha Mar, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises’ (CTFE) Bahamian subsidiary, and almost 1,000 workers are currently on-site engaged in completion activities.

“With the first phase of Baha Mar’s opening, slated for April 2017, CTFE estimates that, starting next month, 1,500 jobs will be generated for Bahamians, and grow to 3,300 through August 2017.

“Building on the more than $100 million ex-gratia payments made to former employees and creditors, this restart comes with additional capital investments approaching $1 billion that will have significant direct and indirect impacts on the economy.”

The Government’s statement does not state, though, how many of the 1,000 construction workers currently on-site at Baha Mar are Bahamian as opposed to Chinese nationals.

And S&P’s rationale for the ‘junk’ downgrade made clear that Baha Mar is arriving too late to rescue the Bahamas, pointing out that with the multi-billion dollar development’s ramp-up set to last for most of next year, its full economic impact is unlikely to be felt in 2017.

Elsewhere, the Government gave itself a ‘pat on the back’ for the “balanced and prudent” approach it is taking to fiscal reform.

In particular, it highlighted the newly-launched VAT, Business Licence, real property tax and Customs duty enforcement initiatives, which it hopes will generate between $40-$80 million in additional taxes over the next six to 12 months.

“A strategic programme was recently launched to bring revenue administration processes, tools and techniques in line with international best practices to safeguard the revenue base,” the Government added.

“On the expenditure side, measures have been taken to rationalise spending through initiatives such as the centralised procurement of goods and services and public private partnerships (PPPs).

The Government acknowledged that the damage created by Hurricanes Matthew and Joaquin had “placed additional strain on the Government’s resources and added to the debt stock”, but it expressed hope that improved economic growth would place its fiscal consolidation programme “back on track”.

“The Government is committed to achieving a fiscal balance compatible with an affordable level of debt, and one that eventually will support a rebuilding of fiscal buffers to deal with unforeseen circumstances,” the Christie administration said.

“The debt strategy, while focusing on containing the growth in the debt stock, also includes ensuring that state-owned enterprises are more accountable.”

The Government also hailed its Mortgage Relief Programme as helping to contribute to “a resumption in bank lending”, and touted the National Development Plan as the key to addressing the Bahamas’ long-term structural weaknesses and economic deficiencies.

“Reducing structural impediments to private sector growth, and enhancing the external competitiveness of the Bahamian economy, remain key priorities of the Government,” the statement said.

“Through the soon-to-be released National Development Plan, the Government is determined to pursue, with urgency, sustainable economic reforms and responsible policy initiatives to further unlock the Bahamas’ growth potential - by way of continued investment in economic infrastructure, and reforms to improve the business environment and energy sector.”

While long on promises and commitments, the Government’s statement is light on detail, especially the ‘how to’ of implementation and execution to generate faster GDP growth and more Bahamian jobs.

Concluding its statement on an optimistic note, the Christie administration said: “The facts are compelling that the Bahamas remains an attractive jurisdiction for foreign investments/.

“It is the Government’s view that the Bahamas’ short-to medium term prospects are positive, and the immediate focus of policymakers is on ensuring that the many growth promoting initiatives underway take root and yield the expected dividends.

“As S&P monitors the impact of these various macroeconomic and fiscal measures and projects over the next six to 12 months, the Government is confident that the Bahamas will be able to secure an improved rating outcome.”