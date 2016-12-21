Moncur Aggressive Over Views On Marital Rape

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

NEWLY appointed Senator Rodney Moncur was combative and aggressive yesterday when he was questioned about how his controversial views on marital rape among other things would fall in line with the views of Leader of the Official Opposition Loretta Butler-Turner.

The moment when the controversial radio talk show host appeared to come unhinged and went on to berate The Tribune unfolded at the Senate, during a press conference moments after he was officially sworn in.

The impromptu press conference, which was called after reporters requested an interview with Mrs Butler-Turner to respond to criticisms on her appointment of the 60-year-old turncoat, quickly disintegrated into a strong showing of Mr Moncur’s anti-feminist disposition as the Long Island MP looked on, seemingly embarrassed.

She was asked to explain the dynamics of his appointment to the Senate given that Mr Moncur was fiercely opposed to the Marital Rape Bill, which she tabled in Parliament in 2009. She was in support of the proposed legislation and campaigned to have it pass in the House of Assembly. The Bill was shelved after pushback from the community; Mr Moncur was one of those who did not support the legislation.

However, as she answered in an attempt to convince Bahamians that she and Mr Moncur’s differing points of view were not problematic, he sat quietly.

It was after the press conference ended that Mr Moncur stood to angrily berate The Tribune.

“This young lady is questioning my position on marital rape,” he said, referring to The Tribune.



“I am a 60-year-old man and if I climb on top of my wife, she better…” the community activist shouted, as he beckoned someone in the room to close the door of the room.

“You asked about my position on marital rape? Well what was my position? What was my position?”

When The Tribune responded that his opposition to a marital rape law was well known and a matter of public record, Mr Moncur shouted: “See there that is what is wrong with you now, you can’t answer. I am a 60-year-old man (and) you are dangerous, you must know how to frame your questions before you come to me.”

The Tribune replied: “I will not allow you to disrespect me. You have just been appointed to Senate, I’ll allow you to ride on the high of your appointment.”

Some gathered in the room accused this newspaper of showing disrespect to Mr Moncur.

Before this spectacle, and shortly after he received his Senate instruments at Government House, Mr Moncur, during an interview with the press, sporadically shouted “God save the Queen.”

At this point he was asked by a reporter to respond to controversy over his appointment, sparked by discourse from people who believe his public comments on national issues are bizarre. He was also asked whether his position on marital rape would change with his ascension to the Senate.

Mr Moncur replied: “Is there a controversy? No one has told me. Honestly I have been so busy getting dressed, preparing and reading bills. What are Negroes saying?”

He added: “I’m 60. I’ve been married for 37 years. I am the father of three adult children and the grandfather of two adults. I have had one wife in 60 years. I haven’t smoked dope yet and when it comes to job stability I have been consistent with my work.

“God save the Queen! I have been married for 37 years. My wife professed Jesus Christ and I profess Jesus Christ. A decent married man cannot commit rape against his decent married wife,” he said.

On Monday, Mrs Butler-Turner announced that Mr Moncur was among the four people who she appointed to the Senate.

She foreshadowed last week that the Senate choices were likely to cause shock and awe.

Mr Moncur has not been shy in vocalising his conservative views. He has called birth control pills “evil” and “cancerous” and has frequently marched for all convicted murderers to be hanged.

Host of the radio talk show Freedom March, Mr Moncur has recently used the platform to advise people not to register to vote or take part in the 2017 general election.

When he was pressed about this yesterday, Mr Moncur said: “Listen. There are thousands of Bahamians who are disappointed with these irresponsible politicians and they want to go on the beach and I am the beach leader. I am marching to the Senate and as I march to the Senate perhaps somebody will convince me as to why I should say to my people, the Negro people why we should not go to the beach.”