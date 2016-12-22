Govt’S Fixation On Baha Mar Sending ‘Dangerous Message’

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
The Chamber’s chairman yesterday warned the Government it is sending a “dangerous message” by continuing to focus solely on Baha Mar, which was used as “the whipping stick” for the ‘junk’ downgrade.
Gowon Bowe told Tribune Business that by continuing to emphasise the $3.5 billion project, the Christie administration was effectively reinforcing the perception held by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) that the Bahamas’ economic and fiscal rebound was totally dependent on Baha Mar.
He implied that this was effectively undermining the message that the Chamber has tried to convey to S&P and its fellow rating agency, Moody’s, which is that Baha Mar is not the Bahamas’ sole growth engine.
However, the Government’s response to the S&P downgrade continued to perpetuate the opposite, as the only foreign direct investment (FDI) project it mentioned was Baha Mar, and its sale and phased opening beginning in April 2017.
Pointing out that S&P had been “very bearish”on Baha Mar, especially in comparison to Moody’s, which has maintained the Bahamas at ‘investment grade’, Mr Bowe said the former rating agency had used the project as its “whipping stick” in the run-up to the ‘junk’ downgrade.
“We, the Chamber, have been saying Baha Mar should not be seen as the saving grace,” the Chamber of Commerce chairman told this newspaper.
“As the project ramps up, hopefully that will be given high praise by S&P, who have been overly pessimistic over its delay and, hopefully, will be overly-optimistic on its opening.”
The Government, though, continued to highlight Baha Mar and give the impression that all the Bahamas’ ‘economic eggs are in one basket’, its response to S&P emphasising the Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) purchase and the hiring of 1,500 Bahamians early in 2017.
“That one is dangerous,” Mr Bowe acknowledged. “That is not a message we should be sending.”
Edison Sumner, the Chamber’s chief executive, backed his chairman and confirmed that the private sector organisation had urged the rating agencies not to “over-emphasise” Baha Mar, and the impact its near two-year stall had on the Bahamian economy.
“While we asked them not to place emphasis on a single development, the fact is the Baha Mar situation has been given a breath of fresh air, a new lease of life, and is scheduled to come on stream shortly,” Mr Sumner said of the CTFE purchase.
“The spin-off effects are going to be enormous. While there should not be over-emphasis on a single development, the fact is the Baha Mar project is back on track.”
Mr Sumner said the Chamber had been given an insight into CTFE’s plans and was “very pleased” with them, adding: “I think S&P ought to take that [the impending opening] into consideration.
“The revenue coming in is not costing the Government anything, and this is one of the new drivers of the economy.”
Mr Bowe, meanwhile, said that apart from Baha Mar there were numerous other FDI projects that had, or were poised, to bear fruit, such as the recent openings of the Warwick resort on Paradise Island and the former Nassau Palm on West Bay Street.
He added that The Pointe adjacent to the British Colonial Hilton was also progressing, while there continued to be development activity at the likes of Albany and Baker’s Bay.
“When you look at it, the tourism base, which is a big contributor to foreign exchange earnings, is expanding the best quality of its plant,” Mr Bowe said.
Pointing to the new tourism markets being opened up by airlift from the likes of British Airways and the German carrier, Condor, he added: “There are fortuitous elements not seen by the downgrade that are going to benefit the Bahamas.”
Comments
Economist 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
This is what happens when you have elected officials who are incapable of understanding how to run a country.
They clearly do not understand how the International Rating Agencies work.
They do this for over one hundred countries. They are the ones who set the standards. It just shows how poorly we compare with the other countries in the world.
Some things are definitely not better in The Bahamas.
Honestman 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
Economist, the PLP have never been in the business of running a country. Their goal has always been to gain access to the Nation's wealth, enrich themselves and their friends at the expense of hard working Bahamians, conceal their illegal activity and spend whatever they must in order to stay in power. Many Bahamians who should have known better were fooled at the last election by the PLP's fake promises. All those who voted for a PLP candidate back then need to take their share of the responsibility for the mess the country is in today. Can you imagine how much better off we would all have been had Hubert Ingraham been returned to office in 2012? It is truly heartbreaking to think of the possibilities we have thrown away. The country may never recover from this.
Greentea 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Watching this entire debacle has been like watching a cult member believing that their new prophet will solve all their problems. Bahamar has been to the government like the golden calf was to the Israelites- a useless idol. It has demonstrated their profound ignorance, and complete lack of economic, social and political vision. No sense of the systemic nature of governments and societies and absolutely no clue about global economic trends and ways in which the Bahamas needed to prepare for the future. We may as well had had Sir Stafford Sands rule from the grave because our economy has not developed beyond his vision and has not responded in ANYWAY to global economic trends, changes in tourism desires of a global populace, global warming and alternative energy sources, technological innovations etc. If Jesus came back today and asked this country what it did with the talents he left the bahamas- sunshine, clear waters and beaches, rich fisheries, decent, hard working people, and location, location location, he would smite us for not developing the country into the gem it could have been. What a time.
ohdrap4 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
i have yet to see a candidate run on fiscal responsibility, austerity measures and sacrfifice for recovery/
where is this candidate?
why is branetta not talking about that.
