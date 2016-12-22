Minnis Confident Adrian Gibson Can Unseat Butler-Turner

By SANCHESKA BROWN

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

FREE NATIONAL Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis said last night he is “more than confident” that political newcomer Adrian Gibson will unseat current FNM member of Parliament for Long Island Loretta Butler Turner.

His comments came moments after the FNM’s council ratified Mr Gibson, an attorney and Tribune columnist, for Long Island as well as James Albury, 23, for the Central and South Abaco constituency.

Dr Minnis said the Bahamian people are demanding change and the two new candidates “will bring a much needed youth perspective to a FNM government with Travis Robinson from Bain and Grants Town.”

Mr Robinson, who was ratified in late October, is 21-years-old while Mr Gibson is 32.

Last week, Dr Minnis confirmed that the FNM had started to search for a new Long Island candidate to represent the party in the 2017 general election.

The seat is currently held by Mrs Butler-Turner, who is one of seven FNM MPs who ousted the Killarney MP as leader of the Official Opposition in the House of Assembly earlier this month.

Mrs Butler-Turner, who was already ratified to run on the party’s ticket in 2017, was also chosen to replace Dr Minnis in the lower chamber.

“We are not worried about Loretta - Adrian Gibson is running in Long Island as the FNM candidate. He will carry the torch. Her ratification has been revoked, we have now placed a new candidate in Long Island and Adrian Gibson will represent Long Island,” Dr Minnis said before a crowd of supporters at FNM headquarters.

“I am confident that Adrian will win no matter who runs. You are witnessing a new generation, members of the change agenda. Long Island has always been FNM territory and I am certain that Long Island will remain FNM.”

In an interview with The Tribune following his ratification, Mr Gibson said he did not want to seem “disrespectful” but he described Mrs Butler-Turner’s performance in Long Island as “lacklustre”.

“I know the constituents are not happy with her representation and we are putting that behind us and moving forward,” he said.

“I am 100 per cent confident I can beat her in Long Island. I am the man for the job.”

Mr Albury, who has replaced current MP Edison Key on the FNM’s ticket, said it is time for new, young leadership. Mr Key, who is 78, has been in politics for 40 years and has represented Central and South Abaco since 2007.

Earlier this month, he accused Dr Minnis of “betraying” him over a reported snub for the nomination in Central and South Abaco for the next general election.

“Abaco needs someone who can engage with them, “ Mr Albury said.

“Abaco is a very strong FNM association and they are my guiding principle, so between my energy and their experience we are the team that has Abaco’s best interest at heart. I am here, I am you, I am not going to be what was here before. I am carrying the banner for a new generation.”

Dr Minnis encouraged Bahamians to “get out and vote” to rescue the country from the “inept PLP, a regime that has been responsible for bringing this country to the brink of disaster and financial ruin.”