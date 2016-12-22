Turnquest Not Surprised By Gibson’S Blame Of Union

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest said yesterday he isn’t surprised by Labour Minister Shane Gibson’s attempt to shift blame for the termination of more than 60 One&Only Ocean Club employees to the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union, calling the move the latest in a trend of demonstrating hostility towards Bahamian workers.

The East Grand Bahama MP, in a statement to the press on Wednesday, said the Bahamian people deserve a government that works for them and in favour of their rights and not one that looks to discredit them and their unions.

Mr Turnquest labelled Mr Gibson and to an extension, the entire Christie administration, a “disgrace”.

“For nearly five years this government has demonstrated hostility towards Bahamian workers, very rarely ever standing up for or, being on their side,” stated Mr Turnquest.

“Workers deserve a minister who is on their side not one who is constantly attacking them.

“Under the PLP government and Minister Gibson’s failed leadership, we have seen our labourers taken advantage of time and time again.

“As a former trade unionist he must understand that workers need a government that will look out for and proactively collaborate with them.

“We have resorts and companies across our islands that continue to disregard labour and immigration laws with no repercussions.

“The Ministry of Labour and this PLP government should do their job; the Bahamian people are trying to do theirs – and they deserve the protection of their government.

“The FNM knows the Bahamian worker deserves better than the PLP government that sits idly as they are taken advantage of.

“Far beyond the rhetoric, the PLP has proven they are not the party for Bahamian workers.

“By its actions, the FNM has demonstrated its commitment to the workers of The Bahamas by implementing the minimum wage, the prescription drug plan, the unemployment assistance benefit, the tripartite labour forum and other progressive labour friendly legislation that has assisted workers to achieve some level of respect and dignity in their productive daily lives.

“We remain committed to improving their lives and conditions,” Mr Turnquest said.

On Monday, Mr Gibson said the BHCAWU had allowed the workers’ industrial agreement to expire, leaving the door open for them to be fired.

The Golden Gates MP said the union withheld this from employees and was instead trying to portray the Christie administration as a government not concerned with the rights of workers.

Mr Gibson explained that in the expired industrial agreement was a clause that stipulated if the union wanted to change the agreement, a proposal had to be submitted at least six months prior to the expiration date.

Mr Gibson further accused the union of refusing to extend the agreement on the invitation of hotel executives. He added that the union had been “ungrateful” despite all the government had done to safeguard employee rights.

On December 6, 61 employees were fired from the resort with its executives citing “performance based” reasons as the basis for the terminations.

The hotel was reportedly dissatisfied over unsavoury guest reviews about its staff, prompting the pre-Christmas layoffs.