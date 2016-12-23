Clubs And Societies

Antique Auto Club. - Members of the Antique Auto Club of The Bahamas got a kickstart on building the Christmas spirit this week as they wrapped, packed and delivered gifts and bags of groceries for some 120 deserving children at three different Primary Schools. A team of club members went to each school as Schools closed for the Christmas break. The children were encouraged to join in some Carol singing prior to the gift giving, which was enjoyable and added to the spirit of the season. The club is now in it’s 25th year of conducting this “heartwarming, feel good event”, as a spokesman for the club described it, since Don Aranha, club president at the time, proposed the idea.

The Antique Auto Club of the Bahamas was formed in 1987 by six men interested in the hobby of restoration and preservation of Vintage Automobiles and currently has a membership of about 70 men and women. An Annual Antique Auto Show is held every year, which raises funds for a charity or organization involving underprivileged children. The Public will be hearing details of the 2017 “30th Anniversary” Show soon.

Bahamas Council of Deliberation. - The Bahamas Council of Deliberation will honor the Illustrious Basil L Sands, 33°, Sovereign Grand Commander, United Supreme Council, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Prince Hall Affiliated, Northern Jurisdiction, at a Testimonial Ball to be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Melia Nassau Beach Resort in Cable Beach.

Illustrious Sands made history as the first non-American to achieve the high office of Sovereign Grand Commander in May of this year when he was elected to serve as the 19th Sovereign Grand Commander of over seven thousand Scottish Rite Freemasons, Prince Hall Affiliated, from the United States of America, Barbados, Canada, Europe, the Far East and The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Council of Deliberation will host some 60 Officers, Deputies and Assistants for the 22 Orients and other members from the aforementioned countries along with local Masonic bodies on the big occasion which promises to be a majestic night.

A Certified Chartered Accountant, Illustrious Sands was born in Clarence Town, Long Island to the late Ronald and Nora Sands. From teacher to accountant, Mr Sands is a trailblazer who has always exhibited strong leadership traits that would follow him throughout his professional, civic and masonic career. He was the founding president of the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants in 1971.

He was appointed by the Japanese Government as Honorary Consul of Japan, to The Bahamas. He served in that position for twenty-six years and was awarded Japan’s “Order of the Sacred Treasure” in 1993. He and his wife of sixty-three years, Roberta “Bobbie” Turnquest-Sands, have five children, Robert “Sandy”, Diane, Basil, Renée and Duane “Ernie”.

Illustrious Sands has been a part of Prince Hall Masonry for the past fifty-seven years and is a Past Master of Royal Eagle Lodge, the first Prince Hall Lodge in The Bahamas and has been awarded an honorary Past Grand Master title from the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Without a doubt, Illustrious Sands has also enjoyed a stellar Scottish Rite career.

Family, friends and the brothers and sisters of all Prince Hall Affiliated bodies are expected to attend the ball to honor Illustrious Sands and look forward to enjoying the positive and forward-thinking progress which his dynamic leadership will bring.

Cycling Club Bahamas. - Our last planned group ride for the year will be this Saturday from Harbour Bay at 6am. We will see you for our next group ride January 7th, 2017. If you are looking for someone to ride with in the meantime, please use the various chat groups on What’s App. Please be safe over the holidays.

Genesis Early Act Club. - The Genesis Early Act Club recently held a Thanksgiving food drive amongst students at the school, located on Shirley Street.

The students were able to bring some Christmas relief to Unity House home for the elderly on East Street South as they donated several boxes of dry and canned goods.