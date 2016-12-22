Pm: Rivals Are In ‘Meltdown’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE “meltdown” of opposition parties in the Bahamas is a reason to have confidence in the Progressive Liberal Party, Prime Minister Perry Christie suggested yesterday as he defended the performance of his government following Standard & Poor’s decision to downgrade the country’s credit rating.

Mr Christie’s comments came during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new public private partnership administrative complex in Grand Bahama.

Mr Christie pitched his party as a force of stability compared to its alternatives even as he became impassioned defending the actions his government has taken in the lead-up to S&P’s decision, which is expected to increase the cost of borrowing and could affect future investments.

He said: “…Watching what’s happening in politics, the meltdown of opposition parties, the instability that is being institutionalised, the hatred politically that is being manifested should (make people) watch the PLP to once again conclude that you don’t roll the dice with governance but you make conscious, considered decisions at how best to protect future generations of Bahamians (and) how best to manage the challenges of the day.”

Mr Christie said S&P’s decision was taken because of the government’s expenditure and borrowing in the wake of Hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew as well as S&P’s lack of belief that Baha Mar will bring its projected boom next year.

Mr Christie said Hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew were acts of God, and in their wake his government refused to let Bahamians suffer.

“Let’s acknowledge that when the rating agency speaks to expenditure not being sufficiently controlled, they also acknowledge that in part, that is due to the impacts and cost of hurricane restoration,” he said. “We’ve had an extraordinary experience in the Bahamas in having in the space of one year two major hurricanes. We’re talking about a country that has been devastated not by the decision of a government but by the allowance of God. There’s nothing we could’ve done other than to pray that nobody lose their lives.”

Mr Christie also seemed to tie the recent hurricanes to climate change.

“We have to accept the reality that climate change is here,” he said. “Even though there might be differences expressed in the country nearest us between an outgoing president and an incoming president, the Bahamas needs no further evidence that as sea-level rises five feet and stays at five feet, 80 per cent of the country disappears. The evidence is it has happened here in Grand Bahama where the waters have receded. The evidence is it has happened in Long Island but the water has receded. It has happened in Cat Island, flooding. It happened in New Providence just with Hurricane Matthew where the water came inland. So we don’t need to bring any new science into this. We know like the Pacific islands and the leaders of those countries in the Pacific, like us, low-lying islands in the Caribbean, that we run the risk of natural disasters overwhelming our countries. It has to be built into our budgets. And this is the challenge. My government faced with people losing homes, having major negative impacts on their homes, meaning lots of losses, could either pretend that it is not our fault, not our problem and allow people to scrap, even to die, or we decide philosophically that it is our obligation to govern this country, to do so along the lines of our constitution which raises the spiritual commitment.”

Earlier this week, S&P handed the Bahamas an unwanted Christmas present - a downgrade to “junk” status, reflecting the country’s worsening economic and fiscal position.

S&P’s action, based on the Bahamas’ weaker economic growth and slower fiscal consolidation pace, means that the country has lost its all-important ‘investment grade’ status, which is potentially highly damaging for the nation and its economy as it signals to the international capital markets that its creditworthiness is slipping into dangerous territory.