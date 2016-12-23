Police Motorcycle Officer Praised For Courageous Arrest Of Couple With Ammunition

POLICE in New Providence are hailing a "courageous" officer from the Police Traffic Division who took a man and a woman into custody on Thursday following the seizure of a quantity of ammunition.

According to reports, around 10.30am a motorcycle officer from the Police Traffic Division was on routine patrol on Carmichael Road when he attempted to stop a motorcycle ridden by a male and a female for a traffic violation.

The male driver refused to stop and sped off. The officer gave chase and forced the vehicle to stop on Allen Drive, off Carmichael Road. The officer, assisted by other officers, conducted a search of the two suspects and found 16 live rounds of ammunition in their possession. They were taken into custody.