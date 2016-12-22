Poor Service At Cable Bahamas

EDITOR, The Tribune.

GOOD morning - I write this letter in response to Simon’s “Front Porch” article in Thursday’s Nassau Guardian paper (December 22).

It was entitled “Cable Bahamas Failed Revolution and Other Poor Service”.

I often read this column but seldom respond in this manner. But this one hit a nerve. I felt compelled on this occasion, since he was writing about the poor services that the Bahamian consumer gets from its utilities and public services.

He mentions the poor electricity delivery from BEC and BPL. It doesn’t matter who is at fault, we all know it is horrendous and I need not go any further on that note. Is your ice still melting in the freezer?

What I have been plagued by in recent months is the poor service of Cable Bahamas. Simon addresses this and I have to agree with him entirely. What is this revolution about? I have not had a working television since Hurricane Matthew.

It took months for me to get my internet working (it was out before Matthew).

Now, since the storm, I have had at least five visits with Cable Bahamas technicians (at least they came - although not always when scheduled). So far, each one has had a different diagnosis for my problem and their solution is to send another technician. To this day, the issue is not yet fixed. The last date was just yesterday when someone was supposed to come again and fix the cable line, but no one came and I did not get a call saying there would be a delay. I guess I was expected to simply stay at home instead of going to work for the entire day.

Cable Bahamas mentions a revolution. I agree - we should all revolt against them and their outrageously poor service.

On my most recent Cable Bahamas bill, which covered the month of October, I was granted a $15 relief due to the hurricane as well as $9 for something else. Who are we kidding????

I did not have internet or television for that entire time, and still don’t have TV. Aren’t they generous.

Please tell me if there is an alternative... I would leave Cable Bahamas yesterday if I had a choice. Of course, for BEC and BPL, I am looking into solar for my home and also getting an electric car when purchasing my next vehicle.

Happy holidays to you all and I wish you all better public utilities going forward.

BT

Nassau,

December 22, 2016,