Fnm ‘Will Privatise Carnival And Invest In Junkanoo’

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
FREE National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday that his party will “privatise carnival” and invest the country’s money into Junkanoo and other cultural events if elected in the next general election.
In an interview with The Tribune, Dr Minnis said the FNM will not cancel the controversial event but rather “take it out of the hands of the government” and turn it over to the private sector. He said he will focus on “advancing our own identity” and letting someone else “throw a big party”.
Dr Minnis said the millions wasted on Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival could be utilised to increase the seed money and prizes offered for the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo parades.
Since its roll out in 2015, Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival has faced backlash from critics about the amount spent on the festival compared to the financial return. Some have also accused the government of adopting other countries’ culture, instead of investing more funding into the Bahamas’ premier cultural event, Junkanoo.
In September, the Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) revealed that the total cost for the 2016 Junkanoo Carnival was $9.8m with a government subsidy of $8.1m.
Last year, the government spent $11.3m on the inaugural festival, going over its initial budget of $9m, with the total cost of the first carnival $12.9m, with the rest covered by sponsors.
“We will have a Ministry of Culture so we can look at our culture and what Bahamians are capable of doing, including with our own music industry,” Dr Minnis said.
“We will ensure we have incentivised grants to make our own cultural experience one that will be envied not only in the Caribbean but all over the world. There will be a complete cultural explosion under the FNM. The FNM will not just look at Junkanoo in its isolation it will be a part of the explosion.
“We will ensure that new Bahamian entrepreneurs will be brought forth into this Bahamas and take part in this new cultural explosion. We will ensure that the knowledge that the young people have and the skill will be showcased. When the world sees Junkanoo, they will know it is the Bahamas. We will privatise carnival; it is not ours and the government does not need to be funding it. It will be someone else’s party to throw. Our money will be invested in something that is our own.”
The government has been highly criticised for hosting the event and not making a profit.
Earlier this year, BNFC Chairman Paul Major said the festival has never been and will never be about turning a profit on investment, contending that no variation of the event hosted around the world has generated a profit for the host nation.
He said the success of the festival must be measured by the thousands of persons that benefit from the event indirectly.
Comments
B_I_D___ 10 hours, 11 minutes ago
Who in their right mind would take on Carnival without HEAVY govt subsidies...govt themselves have been quoted as saying it is not a venture designed to turn a profit...
ohdrap4 9 hours, 34 minutes ago
the place being downgraded and he uses his soapbox to talk about carnival.
if they devalue the currency junkanooo will go back to its original state of cardboard and newspaper and carnival will be no more.
JohnDoe 9 hours, 30 minutes ago
Who is they that is going to devalue the currency?
bandit 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
I couldn't tell if Junkanoo isn't Carnival. The costumes that are being used today favor carnival costumes. Anyway, carnival by any other name or music being played is carnival. whether we want to think or believe that it unique, I see it as carnival with a different type of music other than soca. Brazil have carnival and they dance to Samba and it's still carnival.
MonkeeDoo 9 hours, 25 minutes ago
The IMF will be the THEY that forces the Government of the Day ( PLP, FNM, DNA, Who's Ya Granny ) to devalue the currency. When we are in need of HARD Currency ( USD ) to buy grits flour and rice we will have to ask them for a borry. And that is when they got us. Read about Jamaica. Jamaicans need 120 Jamaican Dollars to buy 1 US Dollar. Because successive Jamaican Governments did exactly what our Governments have done and continue to do.
ohdrap4 9 hours, 15 minutes ago
at least jamaica produces some food.
branville mccartney says we will not feel it till we go to myama, but wait till the evaporated milk costs 2.50 per can..
JohnDoe 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Nonsense
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 2 minutes ago
Well at the end of the day it is still Mr: Christie"s idea . private or not.
BoopaDoop 8 hours, 35 minutes ago
...and I don't see any benefit of Junkanoo Carnival. It only benefits those selling the costumes and some food vendors. It is just an excuse to get drunk in the streets and teach incorrect values to boys and girls watching the vulgarity.
lkalikl 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
You can have Mr. Christie and his bunch of bad fooking ideas. Fook all PLPs.
ohdrap4 7 hours, 26 minutes ago
not to worry birdie is paid to fete the prime minister's shortcomings
MonkeeDoo 8 hours, 25 minutes ago
Almost exclusively, everything that is bad or antisocial can be laid at the doorstep of the Progressive Liberal Party. This is just one such. Gambling is another such. Vat. Unpunished thievery from government departments. And finally Perry Christie and the PLP's legacy to the Bahamas. JUNK STATUS in the worlds credit markets. A real Banana Republic.
TalRussell 8 hours, 23 minutes ago
by TalRussell
licks2 7 hours, 59 minutes ago
Hahahahahahaha. . .death by "taken ma hans off dat". . .he "killin it" by "I duckin it". . .somebody can get "stinkin rich". . . but the gubment "een getting lee holdin the bag" after errybody done get danced and get drunk and the bill come in!
He threw the whole dead chicken in the mids of them greedy peoples them. . .then he "vibe" about "geein back" the small junkanoo man the plenty money them PLP cronies them was wasting on the lil party there in May! Call LBT the undertaker. . .not the Opp. Leader in the HOA . . .that baby done dead. . .cos nobody ger put their own money into that venture. . .THEY WILL NOT LOSE 13 MILLION AND DON'T HAVE ANYTHING TO SHOWW FOR IT! Ping!
Economist 7 hours, 53 minutes ago
This is typical of PLP Dr. Minnis. The country is tanking and he talks of Carnival and Junkanoo
Like the PLP, that he is exactly like, he has no idea of how to fix the Country's economy.
PLP=FNM=PLP Christie=Minnis=Christie
TalRussell 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
Comrade Economists, you couldn't make Minnis and Loretta up no matter your creativity.
While Minnis was focusing on “advancing the nation's Junkanoo identity, Loretta was busy getting state funds to “throw a big party” for green party senators up at the official residence of Her Excellency Dame Marguerite. This is not comedy, it's for real...cause The Queen gave we Governor General permission to certify this nonsense under Her Majesty's royal instruments.
by TalRussell
Economist 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
Tal, you got that right!
After all these years and this is all we have to show for it. Disappointing, very disappointing.
lkalikl 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
Fook Carnival. Fook the PLP. Fook the PLP Lite. Fook Minnis.
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
But at the end of the day, it is Crooked Christie and the likes of Sir Snake, Craigg Flowers, Sebas Bastian, etc. who have fooked all of us!
John 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
So Junkanoo seems to draw 10 times the crowd they carnival does. Why can't that be turned into a moneymaker. O that's right all the money goes to renting the bleachers
