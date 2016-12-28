Updated: Man Dies, Four Injured In Boxing Day Vehicle Shooting

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
ONE MAN is dead and four others - including three women - are in serious condition in hospital after they were shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting on Boxing Day.
And last night another man was found shot dead at Millennium Gardens.
The murder took place shortly after 3am on December 26 and brought the country’s murder count to 108 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.
Police have not identified the victim but The Tribune understands he is Darron “Polly” Taylor, of Sunset Park.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said the victims were travelling in a vehicle on Tonique Williams Darling Highway, when they were attacked by several men.
“Around 3am, police received reports that three females and two males were on the highway, when the occupants of a white vehicle pulled up on the side of them and fired several shots into the car before speeding off,” ACP Dean said.
“All five of the victims were shot and rushed to hospital where one of the males died of his injuries. The other four victims are listed in serious condition.”
ACP Dean said police currently have no one in custody for the homicide.
This murder came four days after police found the lifeless body of a man wearing an ankle bracelet in Melvin Road, off Yellow Elder.
The man was found with gun shot wounds in his body last Thursday, Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander said at the scene.
The man appeared to be in his early thirties. He was found in a one bedroom, wooden structure home where police believe he lived alone.
This year the country may still record its lowest murder total since 2010, when 94 people were killed.
In 2011, 127 people were killed, 111 in 2012, 119 in 2013, 122 in 2014 and 146 in 2015.
Anyone with information any of these homicides is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.
Investigations into both matters continue.
Comments
goodbyebahamas 2 days, 6 hours ago
Two more days of this insanity and I'll be in Hawaii, thank you Lord Jesus. 108 murders for a population of 350,000 and crime is down in the eyes of the PLP. 4 murders in hawaii in five years is better than 108 in one year any day of the week in my eyes. May God be with you my Bahamian friends, I'll keep praying that God helps you defeat your oppressors the evil PLP.
K4C 2 days, 4 hours ago
praying isn't working
goodbyebahamas 2 days, 2 hours ago
Then you MUST march on Jan.9th K4C or your lives will turn for the worst. If there is anything you can count on with the PLP it's their destructive greed, and they will continue to steal from you until you are completely penniless. I feel so bad that I'm leaving so many of my Bahamian friends behind, but if I were to stay any longer I would lose everything I worked so hard for in my life. The Bahamas has become an unlivable economic crime ridden place for me and my family; we no longer feel safe here. I have faith in God, praying will help K4C, but you people also need to help yourselves, MARCH on Jan.9th as one nation, march like your life depends on it; which it does, good luck.
K4C 1 day, 19 hours ago
I marched out of the Bahamas almost 5 decades ago, it's your turn to rid yourselves of the corrupt PLPand FNM, saw this from the 1960's and said, thanks not for me, adios .
TalRussell 2 days, 2 hours ago
Comrades! This is a tragedy at any time, it seems worse given our high expectations for Peace this time of year.
As if these thugs acted without the killer tools of their trade....guns and live rounds ammunition. And the gun laws doesn't work cause the politicians are encouraged by the the members of the church to advocate for even more relaxed gun packing laws to allow even more people to carry loaded guns. Don't allow ANY citizens to carry guns. ...... Do not allow the importation of ANY guns or ammunition. And, strictly restrict which of our policeman's are to be armed.
Sadly, My Dear Comrades, the nation in days will enter the 2017 New Year and the most bankable thing the PLP Cabinet have to show for the 2016 year....is the number of people murdered by the killer thugs.... some even were well known to the judges, policeman's.....and their highly pricey lawyers....before they killed again. That is so sick that the thugs show in in court with the best of criminal lawyers to defend them....lawyers that someone other than their broke ass pockets could ever afford to pay?
John 1 day, 2 hours ago
The Christmas holiday weekend was one of the most bloodiest in decades for the city of Chicago, Illinois. Eleven people were murdered and over 60 people shot and injured, including two underage teen girls. More than 45 people have been shot and killed in Chicago for the month of December, 2016, and over 251 shot. The total number of murders for the year in Chicago is 735 and a total of 4334 persons have been shot in the city in 2016. The unemployment rate in Chicago is 25% and the crime and murder rate is said to be directly related to unemployment. Here in the Bahamas the unemployment rate among young people is around 15%, and unemployment amongst young males is projected to be between 18 - 20%. Young males in the Bahamas are not only the most common victims of murder, but they are also the most popular perpetrators of crime, including murder. So it follows that the most common sense thing to do to fix crime and murder, is to fix unemployment, amongst other things.
norman_t 17 hours, 11 minutes ago
John, A population difference comparison is in order. If Nassau had the population of Chicago, Nassau would have nearly 1200 murders this year. Can you do anything about Chicago? How about Nassau? Clearly, Nassau is much more deadly than the most dangerous US city. It is most honest to compare apples with apples.
bandit 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
I was thinking the same thing. I guess John don't think that we know statistics and how per capita Nassau murder rate is twice as high. SMH
John 1 day, 2 hours ago
A person is shot every 2 hours in Chicago, and someone is murdered every 11 hours. More than 2 victims a day. Officially more persons have been murdered under the current PLP government than under former FNM government, with almost half a year left in their term and the most common and significant factor are not only has unemployment among young people, males especially, increased under this government, but the level of hardship in the country has also increased. And corresponding, the standard of living, for many, has decreased. This is in no way any attempt to make crime and especially murder a political football, but with election less than six months away, we should be reminded that the Christie government came to office on a platform promise to fix both crime and unemployment. The cold , chilling facts are, that if the current trend continues, up to 50 people and maybe more, can become victims of murder before the next election. And they will not be strangers or foreigners to this land, but sons and daughters of Bahamian soil. Blood running like a river.
Alex_Charles 1 day ago
Get out while you still can
John 16 hours, 7 minutes ago
Norman_t...I was not offering to do anything for Chicago. The hel they need is beyond my abilities. My concern is still here in the Bahamas. In fact I have friends who have left Chicago because gunshots ring out throughout the night and day just like how fireworks go off here in October. And they know a number of the victims who have been shot or killed. The last two incidents of murder in this country are very disturbing: the incident in a night club where a young man was shot multiple times and killed after an argument over seating. The other where a married couple were driving when they were bumped from behind and the husband ended up being shot multiple times and killed when he got out to investigate. No longer can the news media or even the police deny that there are cold-blooded, heartless killers in our midst with statements like "the victim was known to police", or 'he had only released from prison ', or "he was wearing an ankle bracelet." The cold, hard facts are that innocent people are losing their lives in this country if only for being in the wrong place at the wrong or crossing the path of the wrong person. How far is the Bahamas from becoming a Chicago?
birdiestrachan 8 hours, 54 minutes ago
Good bye Bahamas how many times will you say good bye. God speed and good bye. Those of us who love the Bahamas will remain. in spite of all our problems we are still a beautiful and for the most part a peaceful country with more good people than bad ones. and no one will die because you have gone, so just get on with it. and take Charles with you.
goodbyebahamas 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Landed in Los Angles 20 minutes ago, I have a one hour lay over, than it's 7 more hours strength to Hilo, Hawaii. I see your spreading your bull$hit again for your a$$hole dictator Perry "VOMIT" Christie Birdie. Do you also wipe his a$$ after he's takes a $hit, or is that why your lips are full of crap?. I offered you a million dollars tax free to expose yourself, but the people already know who you are, you are the one who has become a multi-millionaire on their money. To bad your not one of the murder victims that is always making news, if you were, the Bahamian people might have a chance on a better life. From the bottom of my heart Birdie I say this to you, "GO F**K YOURSELF CHRISTIE, YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED"!
goodbyebahamas 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Birdie I think the dictator is calling you, he just finished taking a $hit on the media's microphones, go do what you do best Birdie.
by goodbyebahamas
John 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
For the record @ bandit, there are over 17 states in the US whose murder rate per capital is higher than the Bahamas. St. Louis MO., is number one with a murder rate of over 30. The statistics for Chicago is broken down into 3: East Side, Chicago Heights and South Chicago. If you follow Fox News, they will tell you that Chicago is still relatively safe and most of the killings are gang related and it is blacks killing and shooting other blacks, so it is no big deal. Then they try to link the current crime situation in Chicago to when now president Obama was a senator there and he did nothing to help then or even now, as president. The former mayor of New York links the Chicago situation to Ferguson and says police are afraid and/or are refusing to patrol certain areas and they turn their backs on certain crimes and criminals for fear of repercussions if they do get involved. But the current mayor feels that intentional lack of funding is the problem. The city of Chicago is falling apart for lack of funding. The schools, the hospitals, public transportation and every thing in Chicago is falling apart because of lack of funds. Then there's president elect,Donald Trump, who claims he can and will fix Chicago's problems in a matter of weeks
