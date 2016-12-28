Updated: Man Dies, Four Injured In Boxing Day Vehicle Shooting

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

ONE MAN is dead and four others - including three women - are in serious condition in hospital after they were shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting on Boxing Day.

And last night another man was found shot dead at Millennium Gardens.

The murder took place shortly after 3am on December 26 and brought the country’s murder count to 108 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Police have not identified the victim but The Tribune understands he is Darron “Polly” Taylor, of Sunset Park.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said the victims were travelling in a vehicle on Tonique Williams Darling Highway, when they were attacked by several men.

“Around 3am, police received reports that three females and two males were on the highway, when the occupants of a white vehicle pulled up on the side of them and fired several shots into the car before speeding off,” ACP Dean said.

“All five of the victims were shot and rushed to hospital where one of the males died of his injuries. The other four victims are listed in serious condition.”

ACP Dean said police currently have no one in custody for the homicide.

This murder came four days after police found the lifeless body of a man wearing an ankle bracelet in Melvin Road, off Yellow Elder.

The man was found with gun shot wounds in his body last Thursday, Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander said at the scene.

The man appeared to be in his early thirties. He was found in a one bedroom, wooden structure home where police believe he lived alone.

This year the country may still record its lowest murder total since 2010, when 94 people were killed.

In 2011, 127 people were killed, 111 in 2012, 119 in 2013, 122 in 2014 and 146 in 2015.

Anyone with information any of these homicides is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations into both matters continue.