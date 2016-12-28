Man’S Body Found Floating In Water On Christmas Morning

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in Eleuthera are investigating the death of a young man, whose body was found submerged in waters in Gregory Town on Christmas morning.

The discovery was made shortly after 9am.

According to reports from police, officers received information that a body was floating in waters near the public dock. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the lifeless body of an adult male in waters near the shore.

The body was removed by the police and community volunteers. The victim was pronounced dead by the island’s local doctor. Police declined to say whether foul play was suspected.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.