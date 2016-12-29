Beaten Man's Dead Body Wrapped And Dumped In Yellow Elder Gardens

POLICE discovered the lifeless body of a man who was beaten and wrapped in a blanket on a service road near Tom “The Bird” Grant Park in Yellow Elder Gardens around 1pm on Thursday.

He was one of two men who were killed on Thursday, with police reporting last night that another man had been shot to death in the Jubilee Gardens area.

Earlier in the day Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander, officer-in-charge of the Central Detective Unit, told The Tribune that a passerby in the area discovered the first victim and notified the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said authorities suspect foul play.

They also believe the man was murdered at another location and later dumped at the service road several hours before he was found.

The two latest killings pushed the country’s murder count to 111 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records, marking four homicides this week.

Full story, see Friday's Tribune