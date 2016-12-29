'Stay Vigilant' As Zika Case Total Rises To 25

By AVA TURNQUEST

HEALTH officials yesterday urged residents to remain vigilant against environmental factors that breed mosquitoes despite the “lull” in local transmission of the Zika virus.

Director of Public Health Dr Pearl McMillan yesterday confirmed that there have been no new confirmed cases since the department’s press release on December 5, which raised the number of cases in New Providence from 22 to 23.

There is one case each on the islands of Bimini and Eleuthera, bringing the total to 25 confirmed cases nationwide.

“This is like a lull, quiet period,” Dr McMillan said. “We continue to get samples as they send them in for testing but we have no further cases, which is good. We’re still monitoring and doing our surveillance.

“I think we have been progressing well as it relates to getting the message out there and persons heeding it. This Zika thing came down in July, which is when we usually get our first case of this type of (viral) illness, if it’s mosquito-borne. We saw that with dengue fever, and Chikungunya was around the same time.

“In warm months there is a lot of breeding, so we have to make sure we decrease sites, fogging, removing standing water because of the mosquito we’re dealing with here (Aedes aegypti).

“A lot of it is around homes, church, school not in open field areas with other mosquitoes. So individual families and communities have a big responsibility. We were kind of fortunate with the hurricane washing out what was breeding at the time. That may have played some role in what we’re seeing now.

“We have continue to be on alert and be aware,” she added.

According to the December 5 release, all confirmed cases have been treated for associate symptoms and are doing well. Based on the histories received from the cases it has been determined that there is a mix of travel associated and local transmission.

The Bahamas reported an initial case of the virus on August 10 of a Pinewood Gardens man who had recently travelled to Jamaica. Officials confirmed local transmission along with three more cases on August 23.

The Ministry of Health is intensely monitoring the situation with an active surveillance programme within the Department of Public Health, and in partnership with the Department of Environmental Health is continuing its intense vector control and mosquito management, according to the release.

If you think you or your family member might have Zika virus infection please visit your doctor or nearest health care provider.

For further information, contact the National Disease Surve