Loretta Slams Parliamentary Commissioner For Turning Away Women Registering To Vote

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION Leader Loretta Butler-Turner has strongly rebuked Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall for defending his department's right to turn away women registering to vote with "half their breasts out", insisting the practice is “nonsensical", "wrongheaded" and borders on illegal.

She further demanded that the Parliamentary Commissioner explain the provision in law governing the enforcement of a dress code being used to hamper and obstruct the democratic right of a citizen to freely register to vote.

This, Mrs Butler-Turner said in a statement on Friday, is “highly arbitrary, undemocratic and may be illegal”.

The stinging critique was sparked by Mr Hall’s defence of his staff on Thursday not to process people because of their clothing, telling The Tribune that women registering to vote with “half their breasts out” is not permitted. He suggested that the dress code, which is enforced in the Public Service, is applied to people seeking to register to vote.

While the Parliamentary Elections Act makes no mention of guidelines for attire, Mr Hall on Thursday suggested that people may have been turned away and pointed to the public service having a “dress code” for how people are to present themselves in public.

Mrs Butler-Turner said: “The increasing number of incidents of voters being turned away from registering to vote, reportedly because of supposedly inappropriate attire, is of deep concern. Some of these reports were described in one of the dailies this morning.

“The Parliamentary Commissioner needs to explain exactly what provision(s) of the law(s) governing registering to vote are being used to hamper and obstruct the democratic right of citizens to freely register to vote.

“The suggestion that the dress code for the Public Service should be applied to those registering to vote is nonsensical and wrongheaded.

“The decision by certain staff of the Parliamentary Registration Department to block the right of various citizens to vote because of their attire is highly arbitrary, undemocratic and may be illegal.

“That a citizen has had to return multiple times to register because of the personal views of a staff member of the Department is an affront to those who have taken the time out to participate in one of our more important democratic exercises.

“The staff of the Department is not supposed to be fashion police.”

The Long Island MP said the government should be encouraging voter registration rather than hampering it because of arbitrary reasons, especially with registration performing sluggishly.

The Bahamas prides itself on open access to voting by those who meet the requirements of voting, which does not include a specific dress code solely at the discretion and whim of staff members of the Department, Mrs Butler-Turner said.

“What other fashion, clothing or aesthetic choices will individual staff members evoke to deny registration to voters? By example, might various religious or other symbols on a registrant's clothing be used as an excuse to deny registration?

“The antiquated process for registering to vote, which still includes handwriting various material, highlights the need for the Parliamentary Registration Department to become computerised and to move into the 21st century.

“The hardworking staff of the Department, who do their jobs properly should be commended. They deserve our commendation. They also deserve better working conditions at the headquarters for the Department, which urgently needs to be refurbished and the parking lot repaved.

“Improved technology and facilities for voters, and staff of the Department, will demonstrate greater respect for our democratic heritage, citizenry and the Public Service,” she said.

On Thursday, a pregnant woman who did not want to be identified, told The Tribune she was told by registration officials at the Elizabeth Estates Post Office that she would not be allowed to register to vote on separate occasions because of what she was wearing at the time.

On her second attempt she went into the post office wearing an ankle length maxi dress, but was still not permitted to begin the process.

Returning for a third try, the expectant mother wore a jacket and was still told that she was too bare, so she had to put on a scarf in order to be registered.

In response, Mr Hall said: “This has been around not just under my administration but other previous ones where we ask people to dress in decency and in order. So if my people feel that someone is not properly dressed for the photograph, we ask them to kindly put on the proper attire. That’s not out of order. It’s trying to help them. So it’s not to be rude, it’s too make sure that things are done in decency and in order.”

To encourage Bahamians to register, Mr Hall added that the government plans to open more evening stations on January 1 in various constituencies.

“We have additional manpower to go into the constituencies from 5pm to 9pm. So we hope that might be a stimulus to encourage people to come out to present themselves to register. You must also remember that this is a voluntary process. We cannot force people to vote. It is a voluntary thing. You come forward and present your documents to fulfil the law,” he said.

Sidney Collie, the FNM Chairman, said Bahamians being turned away and disenfranchised from registering to vote was disgraceful. "The fact that women are being turned away because of how they are dressed is unethical and very possibly illegal," he said in a statement. “This is disturbing and the Government owes this country and the women being disenfranchised an apology.

“The Free National Movement wants a free and fair election next year that is free of any suspicious activities and that all eligible Bahamians are registered to vote.”