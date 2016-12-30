Man Gets Court Date Over Alleged Attack, Phone Theft From Minor

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN will stand trial in Magistrates Court next month in connection with an midday attack and cellular phone theft from a minor.

Patrick Forbes, 19, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Friday facing a charge each of causing harm and stealing concerning an incident that occurred in a park on December 28.

It is alleged that Forbes, at about 12.20pm in the area of Howard Street, intentionally and unlawfully caused harm to Theo Alphaus Miller. It is further alleged that he stole a black Alcatel Pix cellphone with an orange case together valued at $74.18.

Forbes said "I'm innocent your honour" when asked his plea to the charges.

Miller was standing on a basketball court with his phone when he was attacked suddenly by a group of individuals. Moments later, he discovered his phone was no longer in his possession and went home and reported the matter to his parents, who contacted police.

Forbes was told that he would stand trial on January 23, 2017, in connection with the incident and was granted $500 bail with a suretor.

"When your bail has been signed you will be released from custody," Magistrate McKinney said.

Forbes was unrepresented at his arraignment. Police prosecutor Sgt Philip Davis will prosecute the case.