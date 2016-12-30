Two Held After Illegal Firearms Found

POLICE in New Providence took two men into custody following the seizure of two illegal firearms in separate incidents on Thursday.

In the first incident, around 9am, officers from the Mobile Division, acting on intelligence, searched a Honda Accord occupied by man at a carwash on Carmichael Road, where they uncovered a 9mm pistol with eight live rounds of ammunition. The suspect was arrested.

Shortly after 9pm, officers from the Selective Enforcement Team, acting on intelligence, searched a man at Higher Drive, Flamingo Gardens, and discovered a .45 pistol with three live rounds of ammunition. The suspect was arrested.