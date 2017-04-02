Pm: Register To Vote 'Without Delay'

PRIME MINISTER Perry Christie announced on Sunday night that Parliament would be dissolved on April 11 and encouraged voters to register before that date in order to take part in the 2017 general election

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister read: "For general information, especially for the benefit of all those persons who would like to vote in the forthcoming General Election but have not yet registered to do so, it is my intention to cause the present Parliament to be dissolved on Tuesday, the 11th April, and to cause writs of election to be issued the same day.

"This will mean that only those persons who would have registered to vote on or before Monday, April 10th would be able to vote in the forthcoming General Election.

"I would therefore encourage all my fellow Bahamians to play their part in our democracy by registering to vote if they have not already done so, and to do so without further delay."

