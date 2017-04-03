Updated – Pm: Register To Vote 'Without Delay'

By SANCHESKA BROWN

Tribune Satff Reporter

sbrown@tribunemedia.net

PARLIAMENT will be dissolved on Tuesday, April 11, and election writs will be issued that day, Prime Minister Perry Christie revealed last night.

In a statement Mr Christie implored those who have not yet registered to vote in the next election to do so quickly, because the current register will close on April 10.

“For general information, especially for the benefit of all those persons who would like to vote in the forthcoming general election but have not yet registered to do so, it is my intention to cause the present Parliament to be dissolved on Tuesday, April 11, and to cause writs of election to be issued the same day,” the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said.

“This will mean that only those persons who would have registered to vote on or before Monday, April 10 would be able to vote in the forthcoming general election.”

According to the Parliamentary Elections Act, an election must be held 21 to 30 days after election writs are issued, meaning the next vote will likely be held in early May.

“I would therefore encourage all my fellow Bahamians to play their part in our democracy by registering to vote if they have not already done so, and to do so without further delay,” the statement continued.

The statement was released a day after Mr Christie reiterated that the “time is very short” until he calls the next general election, again urging Bahamians to register as soon as possible.

Addressing supporters at joint branch meeting in Abaco on Saturday, Mr Christie hinted that the House of Assembly will be dissolved very soon, implying that the election date will be announced imminently.

“You need to register now,” Mr Christie said on Saturday. “Let me get this out it this way, tell them you heard the prime minister say there is very little time left and if you are going to participate as a voter in the upcoming election you must register now. I am saying it again. There is very little time left and if, as they should, you want to be able to vote in the election, you must now register.”

Deputy Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis also implored supporters to register and vote.

“You know what is coming, the bell will soon be rung,” Mr Davis said. “So please, we only have a short time left to register. You can only vote if you register. If you do not want the Free National Movement to win the election, register and vote.”

At this point before the last election cycle, Bahamians were still speculating as to when former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham would call the 2012 election.

Parliament did not dissolve until April 10, 2012 and the election date of May 7, 2012 was announced that night when Mr Ingraham gave a national televised address.

Last Wednesday, the House was adjourned until April 10.

As of March 20, 141,698 people had registered to vote in the election. This is roughly 18 per cent less than the 172,000 on the 2012 voter registry.

Last Monday, during a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) regional branch meeting, Mr Christie also urged supporters to register to vote.

“PLPs, I’m asking you not just to vote for Alex (Storr), Dion (Smith) and Hope (Strachan), I’m asking you to fight alongside of them. Help us! Help us register!” the Centreville MP said to applause.

“Listen to me: help us register every vote. Help us reach out to your friends. Help us tell the story of the changes that are underway because of the work that we are doing. Change is happening in the Bahamas and big changes are on the way,” the nation’s leader added.