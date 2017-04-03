Updated – Pm: Register To Vote 'Without Delay'

By SANCHESKA BROWN
Tribune Satff Reporter
sbrown@tribunemedia.net
PARLIAMENT will be dissolved on Tuesday, April 11, and election writs will be issued that day, Prime Minister Perry Christie revealed last night.
In a statement Mr Christie implored those who have not yet registered to vote in the next election to do so quickly, because the current register will close on April 10.
“For general information, especially for the benefit of all those persons who would like to vote in the forthcoming general election but have not yet registered to do so, it is my intention to cause the present Parliament to be dissolved on Tuesday, April 11, and to cause writs of election to be issued the same day,” the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said.
“This will mean that only those persons who would have registered to vote on or before Monday, April 10 would be able to vote in the forthcoming general election.”
According to the Parliamentary Elections Act, an election must be held 21 to 30 days after election writs are issued, meaning the next vote will likely be held in early May.
“I would therefore encourage all my fellow Bahamians to play their part in our democracy by registering to vote if they have not already done so, and to do so without further delay,” the statement continued.
The statement was released a day after Mr Christie reiterated that the “time is very short” until he calls the next general election, again urging Bahamians to register as soon as possible.
Addressing supporters at joint branch meeting in Abaco on Saturday, Mr Christie hinted that the House of Assembly will be dissolved very soon, implying that the election date will be announced imminently.
“You need to register now,” Mr Christie said on Saturday. “Let me get this out it this way, tell them you heard the prime minister say there is very little time left and if you are going to participate as a voter in the upcoming election you must register now. I am saying it again. There is very little time left and if, as they should, you want to be able to vote in the election, you must now register.”
Deputy Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis also implored supporters to register and vote.
“You know what is coming, the bell will soon be rung,” Mr Davis said. “So please, we only have a short time left to register. You can only vote if you register. If you do not want the Free National Movement to win the election, register and vote.”
At this point before the last election cycle, Bahamians were still speculating as to when former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham would call the 2012 election.
Parliament did not dissolve until April 10, 2012 and the election date of May 7, 2012 was announced that night when Mr Ingraham gave a national televised address.
Last Wednesday, the House was adjourned until April 10.
As of March 20, 141,698 people had registered to vote in the election. This is roughly 18 per cent less than the 172,000 on the 2012 voter registry.
Last Monday, during a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) regional branch meeting, Mr Christie also urged supporters to register to vote.
“PLPs, I’m asking you not just to vote for Alex (Storr), Dion (Smith) and Hope (Strachan), I’m asking you to fight alongside of them. Help us! Help us register!” the Centreville MP said to applause.
“Listen to me: help us register every vote. Help us reach out to your friends. Help us tell the story of the changes that are underway because of the work that we are doing. Change is happening in the Bahamas and big changes are on the way,” the nation’s leader added.
Comments
Alex_Charles 22 hours, 35 minutes ago
hot damn it has begun!
MonkeeDoo 22 hours, 6 minutes ago
We ga soon find out what happened to da WAT !
John 10 hours, 37 minutes ago
The PLP is predicitng they will win the election 20 to 17, to commerate the year 2017. They claim two seats will be independent and/or one will go to the DNA. I think it will be reversed. The FNM will win 21 seats, PLP 17 and Loretta Butler-Turner will win her seat as an independent candidate. If this happens, I foresee her re-joining the FNM at some point and getting a high profile post with that party. At some point it was sthought that Branville McCartney may have won his seat as leader of the DNA, but his charade with LBT, where he prematurely accepted a post as leader of the opposition in the senate, then also abandoned that post abruptly and prematurely, has put question to his success in the election.
Alex_Charles 10 hours, 5 minutes ago
You seem to have a lot of faith in the Bahamian electorate.
John 9 hours, 35 minutes ago
Well if you watch the desperation of the PLP, ( The millions of scarce government funds they are spending pre-election, The attempt to silence and even jail persons who oppose them), the dissatisfaction of the masses. The disillusionment of many on the family islands, some who have yet to receive help from the 2015 hurricane, and many in New Providence and Grand bahama who are struggling to recover from Hurricane Mathew, the crime situation, where there were over 600 murders and will probably be another 9 murders before elections, worse than it has ever been in the history of the Bahamas, yet no substattive plan set forth in 5 years, the unemployment rate that is now worse that when the PLP came to office, The Bah Mar fiasco that seems to continue to tangle and twist, The dump fires that are now also in at least one family island. The gender bill that will resurface, the spy bill , this is a failed government.
lkalikl 8 hours, 36 minutes ago
Fook the motherfooking PLP and fook all motherfooking PLPs! Vote them out! Send their corrupt thieving a$$e$ into permanent retirement. Fook all fooking lousy PLPs!
DDK 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Eloquently put, as always! Right on!
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 59 minutes ago
Wow. As if this wasn't enough the Guardian is reporting today that they're delaying carnival. Wow. This is a huge sign that they're running scared. They only started advertisements for carnival last week. If they wanted to delay it, they only had to tell the commission hold off on those ads. They could easily have elections in June, July,August there would be no conflict. Not sure what happened over the past few days to send them into panic mode.
thomas 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
They need that 5 million for other things.
DDK 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Like buying votes you think?
Seaman 5 hours, 55 minutes ago
They need them millions to spend in Abaco, where they had a very poor turn out Saturday night for the candidates for the North and South. The PLP need that cash to spend in the Mud and the Pea, Crossing Rocks and else where. Money will not do them any good this time. People say they will take their money and still vote them out. Bush crack....... Perry gone. Ps..... Edison Key also gone.........Out and stay out. Sheeprunner..... tell LBT to pack her bags and run for the FNM in North Eleuthera. She can easily win that seat, that way she can come back to the FNM party.
TalRussell 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
Comrades! Tis that time!
