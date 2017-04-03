An Easter Treat And A Slice Of History

BOYS and girls at the Ranfurly Home for Children enjoyed a special early Easter treat of rollerskating with benefactor Lady Caroline Simmonds on Friday.

Lady Caroline paid a visit to the home to return a portrait of her mother, the home’s founder Hermione, Countess of Ranfurly, that was recently restored by artist and art conservator Katrina Vanderlip.

The portrait of the countess was painted in 1954 by an unknown artist.

“I noticed that the picture was in need of care and attention at the end of last year,” Lady Caroline told The Tribune on Friday. “It had termites and needed attention. Mrs Vanderlip offered very kindly to restore the painting, which she has done as a gift to Ranfurly.

“The main point of today is we’re taking all the children out this evening to the roller skating rink for an easter outing.”

The children were sporting iconic yellow t-shirts from Lovebrand, a company supporting the conservation of elephants worldwide, she said. “Rather timely on the day the Chinese had decided to co-operate,” she added.

She said the roller skating treat was being shared between her and Andrew Stanford, of Stanford Moving. “He is very kind to the children’s home. Any outing is appreciated,” she said, describing the outing as “a huge success”.

“It’s greatly appreciated when people give their time to the children. Time costs nothing ... well it does, but if you have spare time some children need extra time with computers, music instruments, help with art, reading, just one-on-one help is very much appreciated.”

The Ranfurly Home now has a brood of free-range chickens, she said, looked after by the residents and whose eggs are available for purchase, with proceeds going towards the upkeep of the institution.

Lady Caroline gave a special mention to Tropical Trading Furniture Warehouse, located in the Airport Industrial Park, for selecting the Ranfurly Home for its annual charity sponsorship this year.

“All donations are welcome, “ she said. “Can you imagine feeding 28 children, three times a day and all the laundry that goes on. It all mounts up.”