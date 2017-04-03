Edison Key: I Am Back Home With The Plp

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

CENTRAL and South Abaco MP Edison Key has officially declared that he is no longer a member of the Free National Movement (FNM) and has returned “home” to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) after 13 years.

Speaking with reporters at the governing party’s branch meeting in Abaco on Saturday night, the Central and South Abaco MP reiterated that he will never be part of the FNM as long as Dr Hubert Minnis is leader.

He also threw his support behind the PLP candidate for Central and South Abaco, Eva Bain, and said not only will he do everything to ensure that she wins her seat but he will also work as hard as he can for the PLP “to stay the government of the Bahamas”.

His comments came moments after he embraced Prime Minister Perry Christie and other senior members of the PLP on stage and was seen using the PLP’s hand gesture several times throughout the night.

“The FNM knows and Minnis knows that I am not longer with the FNM - period,” Mr Key said. “I am supporting the PLP and I am supporting Eva in Central and South Abaco and Renardo Curry in the north. I am supporting the PLP; it’s simple as that. I am not supporting the FNM as Dr Minnis is leader - period. I have told him that. So you can take that in your pipe and smoke it. Bam.

“I was born a PLP, I been here from 1970. I was never a strong FNM. I don’t need to make too much statements but I am not with the FNM any longer simple as that period. I will help Eva win and I will do all I can to help the PLP remain the government.”

Mr Christie said it was a “tremendous feeling” to have Mr Key standing with the PLP and pledging his support.

Last December, Mr Key accused Dr Minnis and FNM officials of going behind his back and having secret meetings in Central and South Abaco about selecting another candidate for the area. The FNM later ratified James Albury, 23, for the constituency.

Later in December, Mr Key was one of seven FNM MPs who wrote a letter of no confidence in Dr Minnis to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, asking her to strip him of his post as Official Opposition leader. Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner was later appointed as Dr Minnis’ replacement.

Mr Key resigned as a PLP senator in 2004 and later left the party. He joined the FNM shortly afterwards.

At the time, he claimed there were forces in the PLP that were working against him.