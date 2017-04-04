19-Year-Old Woman Among Four Charged Over Killings

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 19-year-old woman was among four people to appear in Magistrate’s Court yesterday accused of having a role in a number of recent killings in the capital.

Victoria Gibson, of East Street, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with murder contrary to Section 291(1)(B) of the Penal Code. It is alleged that on March 31, she intentionally caused the death of Terenora Stubbs.

According to police reports, around 12.30am last Friday, a fight broke out among a group at Potter’s Cay Dock that led to Stubbs being stabbed. He was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Gibson will not be required to enter a plea to the charge until she is formally arraigned before a judge of the Supreme Court.

She is scheduled to return to Magistrate’s Court on May 25 for the presentation of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI), which would fast-track the case to the higher court.

In another arraignment, Terry Sweeting, 20, stood accused of murdering Leslie Rolle on February 25 while Philano Williams 28, and Kendrick Riley, 21, were accused of abetting the killing.

According to initial reports, shortly after 8am, Rolle was sitting on a large rock at Ferguson’s Subdivision when a man pulled up in a silver coloured Nissan Primera and shot him four times before speeding off. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A VBI is scheduled to be presented in this case on May 24.

Riley and Williams were then arraigned alongside 50-year-old Paulette McKenzie on two counts each of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition stemming from the discovery of a .40 pistol and 9mm pistol with 21 live rounds of ammunition at a home at Sunset Park, off Carmichael Road.

Only Riley pleaded guilty to the charges. However, sentencing has been adjourned to April 18 pending the court’s receipt of a medical report from the Public Hospitals Authority concerning Riley’s medical history.

Riley was then accused of being an accomplice to 26-year-old Dennis Taylor, who was previously arraigned, to the October 27, 2016, murder of Rhoda Russell.

According to police reports, officers received a call shortly after 6am that shots were heard in the Fire Trail Road area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a woman’s lifeless body lying in the driveway with gunshot wounds, it was initially reported.

Like Taylor, Riley was not required to enter a plea to the charge due to the nature of the offence and was told that his case would be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court through the presentation of a VBI, scheduled for May 18.