Minnis Lacks Passion

EDITOR, The Tribune

PRE-ELECTION rhetoric is in high gear and is, as always, mildly entertaining but lacking in substance.



To date there are no clear, coherent, concise, commonsense suggestions or solutions from the official Opposition to many of the country’s ills.



I have only heard patchy criticisms of the government’s many failures. The Bahamian people know what the problems are: what they require now is responsible, capable leadership with a plan to guide the country through its many crises.



The most obvious thing to me though is the absolute lack of passion in the de facto leader of the official Opposition. He obviously has a desire to become Prime Minister, but he lacks passion, conviction and a plan in areas of critical importance.

Where is his passion on crime, education, healthcare reform, immigration and judicial reform?



Where is his passion to jumpstart this economy or represent the Bahamas on a global stage?



Does he have a passion or a plan to elevate the mindset of Bahamians while seeking to improve their daily lives?

I see no indication of it.



Aspiring to political office has become a high stakes game for the bored wealthy, those desirous to make deals to improve their personal fortunes or those whose self worth is connected to the positions they hold.



Gone are the days when politicians had the vision, character and/or integrity that inspired the people they lead. Nowadays, the people are simply a means to a self serving end for politicians. The Bahamian people as a whole seem to have a condition similar to battered woman syndrome, abused and used by politicians. They keep going back for more.

Vision, passion and a true desire to provoke change is important in this election and, in my opinion, Dr Minnis lacks all three.

JOHN BOWMAN

March 31, 2017