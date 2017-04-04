Pm: It Is Easy To 'Piss Away' Funds

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
kvirgil@tribunemedia.net
WHILE some observers continue to criticise the Christie administration over the way it handles government revenue, Prime Minister Perry Christie admitted yesterday that it could be easy to “piss away” public funds.
Speaking to scores of people gathered at the University of The Bahamas using what he referred to as “rich” language, Mr Christie used the “very graphic expression of annoyance” as he insisted that his government is not wasting tax dollars.
“Those of us in public life must be accountable for the positions we hold and have the capacity to be able to do it,” he said during an address at an event to commemorate the renaming of two thoroughfares surrounding the university.
“And so if I am described as the Minister of Finance you want to believe that I made myself understand that.
“Even though I have a brilliant young man in (State Minister of Finance) Michael Halkitis, a graduate of the College of the Bahamas, I have to be able to challenge him. Because it is so important to recognise how easy it is to piss away money.
“Excuse me for the language. That’s what you call rich language and one day you will have to teach it as a very graphic expression of annoyance by definition,” Mr Christie continued.
In a statement posted to his Facebook page, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr Hubert Minnis chastised Mr Christie for his choice of words, which came weeks after he stuck his middle finger up while on stage at a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) rally.
Mr Christie later expressed regret for the action.
“Prime Minister Christie is at it again,” Dr Minnis posted. “On what should have been a memorable day in the history of the University of The Bahamas, Christie’s colourful language is again on display. After ‘flipping’ the country a few weeks ago, one would think that he should be advised to be more careful and conduct himself in a manner of a Prime Minister during his remaining days in office. ‘Loose lips, sink ships’ and this PLP ship is sinking deep in a red sea.”
Last week in the House of Assembly, Mr Christie was adamant that the $1.14bn in Value-Added Tax (VAT) revenue collected by the government in 2015 and 2016 had not been “frittered away” or spent “surreptitiously”.
He gave an extensive explanation of VAT revenue since the matter was reignited following the PLP’s convention in January, when Mr Halkitis made his controversial “Where the VAT money gone” speech.
Mr Christie told members of Parliament it was a “worrisome” and nonsensical misconception that his administration mishandled VAT money. This issue, he said, needed to be put to rest once and for all.
VAT was implemented on January 1, 2015, at a rate of 7.5 per cent on most goods and services.
Mr Christie said while VAT collections are automatically sent to the Consolidated Fund, where revenue is “indistinguishable” and not earmarked for any one purpose, it goes toward three categories of reduction.
These include tax reduction, funding of expenditure and deficit and debt reductions being the residual outcome. He was adamant that the government had been “crystal clear” from the outset that the administration’s programme for tax reform had manifold objectives.
Despite VAT yielding more than $1.1bn, Mr Christie said there was a vast impact on recurrent government revenue due to the elimination of the hotel occupancy tax, VAT refunds and other tax reductions. These amounted to a total reduction of $344m in revenue foregone since the introduction of VAT, but the net impact on revenues to the government was $756m.
He told the House that in summary, 40 per of the VAT revenue went towards reducing the deficit, 30 per cent replaced revenue foregone from tax reductions and the remaining 30 per cent went towards general expenditure.
Comments
John 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
You must agree with Christie on this and the pissing away" of government funds did not start with him
John 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
Back in the 1980's up until almost to 2002. The Bahamas, due to the illicit drug trade and other things saw almost two decades of economic boom. Persons who were not involved in illegal drugs benefited from the excess money flowing through the economy. As did the government from booming businesses import duties the housing boom among other things. Little children walked around with $700 cell phones and they weren't even smart (the phones) and every one wore brand name clothing, so much so that police had to be called to The Tommy and Polo stores on days before holidays especially Christmas, to control the crowds of customers and keep the peace. This was the times when government should have been operating with a surplus budget, but every time a budget was presented there were provisions for borrowing money. Lots of it. And since there was lots of money flowing through the economy there was little of no accountability. Bahamas air was operating at full capacity for most of its flights both international and to the Family Islands yet it could not turn a profit. And it was not unusual to see some passengers traveling with up to 20 pieces of luggage and not paying excess baggage. Getting a government contract and not completing the work or not finishing the project on time or doing shoddy work was the order of the day. And government continued to pile debt on top of debt. They continued getting less and less value for taxpayers dollars and because of the country's credibility no one was shy to loan the Bahamas money. They there was the dual economy where foreigners came to the Bahamas and set up businesses that were automatically exempted from certain taxes and some skipped town owing millions and millions in taxes, payroll expenses and other unpaid bills. And that is how the country came to become saddled with a 7 billion dollar national debt and addicted to deficit spending. When times were good, Bahamians and the government 'pissed ' away hundreds of millions of dollars. They did not save for a rainy day. Now it's time to pay the piper. And because the government has not yet learned to set a lean and 'porkless' budget, and control spending and be accountable and curb corruption, many more hundreds of millions of the people's money is being 'pissed away."
OldFort2012 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Every word of your comment is golden.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
There can be no denying that Christie is an undisputed expert on the ease with which taxayers' funds can be 'pissed away' through waste, fraud, corruption and outright instances of theft. We have the accumulated annual deficits and national debt to prove his expertise in this area.
DDK 34 minutes ago
His language is getting as vile as his hand gestures. Not befitting at all. Seems to be getting very rattled! Who would want to debate with him? Besides, he is rambling.
TalRussell 12 minutes ago
Comrades! I think the PM meant to say - The Inmates at Fox Hill, don't even have a Piss Pail to share among their 5 cellmates?
