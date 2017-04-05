EDITOR, The Tribune

I AM writing this because I hope that others will add their input to the topic - “What we care about”.

In this season of an election looming very shortly, it might be an idea to get those persons ambitious enough to stand in the various constituencies to focus on the things that are important to us individuals.

So “what do I care about” that is not working in this country at the present time? Of course, each person has different issues from their neighbour. So let’s hear what the most important issues are and perhaps The Tribune can provide a table of the issues in order of importance.

I am only listing six but there are many others. I care about:

1) The dump - it is a very serious health issue for many. Needs a total makeover.

2) Prices - prices of everyday products seem to be rising daily, largely it seems due to taxation increases or other Government legislation.

3) The streets - full of potholes or manholes not fixed and causing severe damage to vehicle tyres and suspensions.

4) Power - cost of electricity is ridiculously high and the power outages are unacceptable.

5) Post Office - a postal service that is seriously inefficient and a main Post Office that is a disgrace to the nation and unfair to the people working there.

6) Education - the chance for every young Bahamian to gain a satisfactory education to allow them to hold down a good job, either in the Bahamas or overseas.

As I said, there are many others but, if each writer supplies five, perhaps whoever is the next Government will get a pretty good idea of what is important to the general public. If they care!

“What We Care About “ should be a slogan so vote for a “What We Care About” candidate.

PATRICK H THOMSON

Nassau,

April 4, 2017.