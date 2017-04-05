Woman Arrested As $6,000 Of Marijuana Is Seized

POLICE arrested a woman from Eleuthera on Sunday after a joint operation netted the seizure of five pounds of marijuana and $6,000.

According to police, around 2pm, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit and officers from the Eleuthera Division executed a search warrant at a home in Deep Creek, where they allegedly found the drugs and cash, which is believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Police also arrested two men in New Providence for marijuana possession on Monday.

Shortly after 10pm, Mobile Division officers were on routine patrol on Kemp Road, near Wulff Road, when they saw a man acting in a suspicious manner, police said. The officers conducted a search of the man and allegedly found a quantity of marijuana in his possession.

Then, shortly after 11.30pm, Mobile Division officers were on routine patrol on Farrington Road, when they saw a man acting in a a suspicious manne. The officers conducted a search of the man and allegedly found a quantity of marijuana in his possession.