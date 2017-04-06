Turnquest Calls For ‘Political Prisoners’ To Be Freed

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

IT IS time for “political prisoners” to be freed, according to Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest, who told party supporters that the government will protect every citizen’s right to free speech.

Addressing scores of people at a joint branch meeting in Golden Gates on Tuesday night, Mr Turnquest said “this is not the time to be quiet” and urged FNM supporters to “speak up” and not be silenced.

“It is time for this country to free all political prisoners. It is time to have the right and the ability to speak our minds whether it is uncomfortable or not,” Mr Turnquest said.

“We have a responsibly to ensure that democracy lives in our country, this is no time to be quiet. Speak FNMs, speak.”

While Mr Turnquest did not name anyone in particular, many in the crowd and on social media speculated that he was referring to Omar Archer Sr, an ardent FNM supporter.

When contacted yesterday, Mr Turnquest said he had no further comment.

On Tuesday, Archer Sr was remanded to prison for failing to appear in court four months ago for his criminal libel case after an arrest warrant had been issued. He was arrested last Friday, a week after police issued a wanted bulletin for him; however, the bulletin was for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The week before, Archer Sr posted a photo to his Facebook page that depicted him holding a shotgun with a text overlay that read “Minnis messenger paid for by the Free National Movement.”

In the comment section, he explained that the edited photo was “the work of desperate PLPs trying to discredit me in any way possible”.

Archer Sr is a former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) member and one time chairman of the now defunct third party, the Bahamas Democratic Movement (BDM).

An outspoken and controversial figure, Archer Sr has often clashed with members and supporters of opposing parties due to his confrontational style of campaigning.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Kennedy subdivision in 2007 on the BDM’s ticket.