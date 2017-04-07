Bahamas Loses Opening Matches In Davis Cup Tie

By BRENT STUBBS

TEAM Bahamas finds itself in another uphill battle after Spencer Newman and Philip Major Jr lost their opening round singles matches as the American Zone II Davis Cup tie playoff got underway Friday.

In the first day of the playoffs at the Club de Tenis Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Newman, the top seed, suffered a 6-2, 6-0, 6-2 loss to Bolivia’s No.2 seed Hugo Dellien, while No.2 seed Major Jr fell 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 to Bolivia’s top seed Federicio Zeballos.

Both players indicated that it wasn’t what they expected, but they gave it their best shot under the circumstances.

“It was a tough day for The Bahamas,” Spencer said. “We took a little too long to settle into our matches. We had a little problem getting used to the softer court and heavy balls, but we’re down 2-0 and looking forward to tomorrow.”

Going into the tie, Major admitted that he was doing more training and playing less matches and it showed in his performance.

“At the end, I was preparing for myself in the long run, but also give my countrymen my best,” he quipped. “I’m in the workshop, but today it didn’t go too well, but I fought until the end.”

Like Newman, Major is also looking for a brighter day on Saturday. That’s when the doubles will be played. Team captain Marvin Rolle and Justin Lunn are listed as the Bahamian duo, but that could change just before the match is played.

The Bahamas will have to win to push the tie to the final day on Sunday when the reverse singles are played. However, if Bolivia wins the doubles, they would clinch the tie.

A loss in the tie would relegate the Bahamas to Zone III for 2018. A win would keep them in Zone II.

Last year, the team of brothers Baker and Spencer Newman, Kevin Major Jr and captained by Marvin Rolle pulled the Bahamas out of Zone III. But both Baker Newman and Kevin Major Jr were not available to travel because of school commitments.

The quartet of captain Rolle, Spencer Newman, Philip Major Jr and Lunn played the first round tie in February at the Doral Country Club in Doral, Florida where the team lost 5-0 to Venezuela.

The match was played on a neutral ground after hosts Venezuela were unable to play at home because of the civil unrest in the country.