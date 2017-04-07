Central Grand Bahama Independent Candidate: This Is No Time To Accept Excuses

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

DONALD Mortimer, the Independent candidate for Central Grand Bahama, is urging Bahamians voters not to be fooled by false hope and empty promises by politicians.

“We should not be prepared at this time to entertain more promises ... This is no time to accept excuses,” the plumbing contractor said on Friday.

Mr Mortimer said there are many challenges facing Grand Bahamians. He stressed that people are still experiencing the negative effects of Hurricane Matthew due to the devastation of properties; that unemployment remains an ongoing problem; and that crime is at an all-time high.

With the election season approaching and political parties now holding rallies, the independent candidate told Bahamians to be mindful of “more false hope”.

He expressed his concerns about the joblessness in Grand Bahama and the inability of people to improve their living conditions.

Mr Mortimer held a press conference at the closed and dilapidated International Bazaar, where hundreds were once employed. The area is now considered an eyesore and a ghost town in the heart of Freeport.

Nothing is being done to revitalise the area and stimulate business and employment, he said. “Where there is no vision the people will perish,” Mr Mortimer said, referring to Proverbs 29:18.

Another issue on which Mr Mortimer touched is the discrimination of people in minority groups due to their origin.

“I hear the cries of the discriminated ... we are all God’s people,” he said.

Mr Mortimer said he plans to the make a difference in Central Grand Bahama.

He said constituents deserve to live in areas that are improving and modern. He pledged that he will be a voice for all constituents residing in the settlements of Hunters, Pinder’s Point, Lewis Yard, Mack Town, Hepburn Town and Williams Town.

He also vows to bring good representation for the people of Malibu Reef, Imperial Park, Bahamia and Sunrise Subdivisions.

“It is evident in Central that the post-hurricane clean-up is causing the infestation of rats and the possibility of diseases associated with such infestations. This must be dealt with by the removal of waste,” he said.

He will also prioritise areas such as health care, youth empowerment, education and employment.

Mr Mortimer said additional pharmacy services are required and believes that extending working hours in clinics to midnight at weekends must be considered. He said there is a demand for more specialist doctors in various areas of health.

Mr Mortimer said that the youth represents the future of the nation. He said students at the schools in Central Grand Bahama - Lewis Yard, Sister Mary Patricia Junior High School and St Georges’ High - deserve an education in modern facilities where active learning is promoted.

He claims that job creation for youth remains an empty promise by the current administration. “And the overall improvement in quality of life that was promised, is on the decline,” he said.