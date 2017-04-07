Cruise Ship Passenger Goes Overboard Near Berry Islands

THE US Coast Guard said on Friday morning that crews are searching for a Georgia man who went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship near the Berry Islands.

A Coast Guard news release said 32-year-old Reco Scott, of Decatur, went overboard from the ninth deck of the Carnival Liberty cruise ship around 5am. The ship was about 10 miles northwest of the Berry Islands at the time.

Crew members launched a search boat and notified the Coast Guard, which said it directed a search helicopter and cutter to the area to look for Mr Scott.

Associated Press