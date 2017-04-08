Fox Hill Man Shot Dead Through Apartment Window

A MAN in his thirties was shot dead as he sat with family members in an apartment in Springfield Road, Fox Hill, on Saturday morning.

Police reported that an unknown gunman fired several shots through a window, hitting the man in his body, killing him.

While not identifying the man, who he said was known to the police, Officer-in-Charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander, said the dead man appeared to be in his "upper thirties".

"Shortly after 8am this morning, the deceased along with family members, they were in their apartment building, the deceased was sitting in the living room near to a window when an unknown male fired several shots into to the residence. As a result the deceased was shot to the body," Chief Supt Fernander said.

He appealed to local residents to come forward with any information, adding that based on preliminary enquiries the police "feel good where we are at at this time with the investigation to bring some speedy conclusion to this matter".

"As we move about and investigate matters and deal and seek out a number of prolific offenders, sometime you just arrive on scene and to be able to recognise the individual and the face of them in and out of custody. This is one of those of those matters," he added.

He said the police had no motive and no one in custody at present.

The murder takes the total for 2017 in the Bahamas to 41, according to The Tribune's records.