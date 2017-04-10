Editorial: Donald Trump Forced To Tone Down His Rhetoric?

WHATEVER happened to the blustering Donald Trump, who promised to show the world how he was going to put an expansionist China in its place and make “America First” again? Of course, we did not realise that America was not first, but that is the gospel according to Trump — a gospel, which, after only 40 days in office, we have decided to ignore.

After his threats of what he was going to tell China’s President Xi Jinping, President Trump’s attitude seemed to change to “brother let’s sit down and break bread together.”

“We have made tremendous progress in our relationship with China,” the US president announced after the two-day summit at his luxury Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

But what had seemingly mellowed Mr Trump? Had he looked to the south of him — in the direction of The Bahamas — and seen the strength of China in our islands? Had his eyes wandered to the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea to discover an even more active China among those islands? He probably got palpitations when he looked towards the Panama Canal on the Pacific side and saw that from both ends of that canal President Xi had locked him in.

Mr Trump planned to build a wall to keep the Mexicans out, not realising that China had already occupied the US’s safety moat on the Atlantic side. What had happened to the Munroe Doctrine? Written by President James Munroe and announced in his seventh annual message to Congress on December 2, 1823, it was the former colonists’ protective moat, forcing the Europeans, especially the English, to respect the Western Hemisphere as America’s exclusive area of influence.

“We owe it, therefore,” according to the Munroe Doctrine, “to candour and to the amicable relations existing between the United States and those powers to declare that we should consider any attempt on their part to extend their system to any portion of this hemisphere as dangerous to our peace and safety.”

What must Mr Trump have thought when he realised the true position his country was now in. Did he wonder if he might be in a similar situation as what is now happening in the South China Seas, where China is trying to exert control of the area through possession of a couple of small islands?

Whatever the reason, the two leaders parted with President Trump seemingly in a more subdued and conciliatory mood.

Here at The Tribune we have always considered China’s presence in our islands political, rather than a desire to invest and create jobs for Bahamians. Rather they have relieved their labour problems in China by bringing their own workers with them. They have been of little help to our jobless Bahamians. For example, it has always been said that the location of Hutchison Whampoa in Freeport was the reward for The Bahamas agreeing to invite the Taiwanese embassy – the People’s Republic of China (PRC) — to leave The Bahamas so that diplomatic relations could be established with the Republic of China. This was done on May 23, 1997. Less than two months later, the Republic of China (ROC) - in recognition of the One China policy— was fully settled in The Bahamas. The Taiwanese embassy had left.

It was all over the fight as to whether the People’s Republic of China (Taiwan) should also have a seat in the United Nations. Mainland China was one of the charter members of the UN and one of the permanent members of its security council. The argument was that China should have only one representative in the UN and that one should be mainland China – the ROC – and not break-away Taiwan, the People’s Republic. Mainland China was determined that Taiwan was not to be a UN member and so the ROC travelled the length and breadth of the Caribbean enticing those islands with Taiwanese embassies to order them out to be replaced by Beijing. Many of the Caribbean islands got a sports stadium as their reward, as did The Bahamas.

At the time of the fight over the UN seat, and closing the door on Taiwan, we were very concerned for the future of The Bahamas. In our opinion when it came to freedoms, human rights and democracy in general, the ideas of the Taiwanese and those of mainland China were poles apart. As we expressed our fears for the future, the other person with whom we were talking, jokingly quoted the late Sir Etienne Dupuch, who, in another context, had once remarked that The Bahamas was “only a pimple on the backside of the world”. In other words we were too small to be of significance. We disagreed. We believed that sometime in the future that little pimple would not only grown in size, but also in importance. Is that day here and now with China having invested so heavily in our islands?

If anything goes wrong we have only the PLP government to blame. They fell for the bait, hook, line and sinker – taking The Bahamas with it.

Already Baha Mar, which was supposed to be the gem of the Caribbean — despite its rushed opening to try to regain its reputation — is attracting much unwanted international publicity for the Bahamas.

“Over the past several years,” wrote Evan Siegfried last Thursday in the “Daily Beast”, “countries in the Caribbean and Central America have seen the Chinese seek to expand their influence. Between 2003 and 2012, Chinese investment in the regions increased 500 per cent even as American investment declined. As a result, China has gained a foothold in Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas, Antigua, Panama, and many other countries with geographical proximity to the United States.”

And, he continued, “according to diplomatic cables released by WikiLeaks, the American embassy in The Bahamas repeatedly expressed alarm at China’s moves to invest in The Bahamas and other Caribbean nations. Yet, both the Bush and Obama administrations failed to counter China’s actions and aggressive expansion.

“The Bahamas are a nation where up until recently, Americans would invest, work, and vacation. Tourism accounts for over 60 per cent of its GDP, and it used to be filled with resorts that were either owned or financed by American companies. Taking advantage of the Great Recession, Chinese government-owned banking and construction companies moved into The Bahamas with Chinese financing and labour to facilitate major infrastructure projects, from a sports stadium to roads to hotel construction and ownership, making the Bahamian government and The Bahamas itself entirely dependent on China for its economic future.”

Siegfried’s article is interesting and should be read by all Bahamians so that they will understand what is happening to our country.

See: – http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/04/06/trump-s-america-first-approach-abandons-the-monroe-doctrine-and-puts-china-ahead.html