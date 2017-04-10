Two Men In Hospital After Latest Shootings

POLICE are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspects responsible for two separate shooting incidents that left two men in hospital on Sunday.

In the first incident, shortly before 1am, a man, who was attending a party, was standing in front of a home at Pine Yard Road, when he was shot.

Police said the occupants of a white Honda vehicle pulled up and shot him before speeding off. The man was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

A few minutes later, shortly after 1am, a man was walking on Cowpen Road just west of Faith Avenue, when a man armed with a handgun approached him and shot him before fleeing on foot. The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919, the nearest police station or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.