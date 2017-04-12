Archdeacon Says Plp Is Fighting For Its Life

By SANCHESKA BROWN

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

ANGLICAN Archdeacon James Palacious said yesterday that the Progressive Liberal Party appears to be “fighting for its life” and predicted that neither the governing party nor the Free National Movement will win 30 seats in next month’s general election.

Appearing as a guest on “The Real Deal” with host Ortland Bodie, Archdeacon Palacious said this election will be “difficult” for both the PLP and the FNM and at this point there is no way to “properly gauge how the results will go.”

His comments came one day after Deputy Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis predicted that the PLP will win 30 seats in the upcoming general election and the FNM will win nine.

Mr Davis said Bahamian people know it is too “risky” to put the country in the hands of the FNM and its leader Dr Hubert Minnis - who he described as incompetent.

“No one will win 30 seats,” Archdeacon Palacious said.

“It’s going to be very difficult, on both sides. When you see the crowds and enthusiasm on both sides you will able to gauge how the vote will go but right now it appears as though the PLP is fighting for its life, there is no doubt about that. On the other hand the FNM already have their posters up, very few PLP posters are up so next week when the rallies kick off in earnest, the real stuff not constituency openings, shortly after that you will see and be able to make a prediction.

“People are disgusted in the process they say ‘Peter no better than Paul’ and that’s why the DNA got so many votes the last time...The nation right now is in many ways in terrible shape. No doubt about it, so many things are going wrong. So many things we have not gotten right. This is not a political statement, it is a fact. That’s the bad news but things will never go in a way we would like them to go unless we participate individually and collectively in making it right.”

Archdeacon Palacious also implored Bahamians to be civil during “silly season” because “we have to live with each other afterward.”

“Be civil and act in a Christian-like manner,” he said.

“With social media, so many accusations and terrible things are being said on all sides of the divide and some of us engage in them. Some are untrue others are halfway true. We just propagate it and I urge people to be sensitive and sensible in all these things because we still have to live with each other afterward. Let’s not as non-politicians beat up on one another. They will have a good time after the dust is settled in fact even while the dust is still stirred up.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that the general election will be held on Wednesday, May 10.