Minnis Calls For All Hands On Deck

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday said the FNM will need “all hands on deck” to vote the Progressive Liberal Party government out of office as he heralded Election Day, May 10, as a day that will bring change.

Dr Minnis spoke during a press conference at which reporters were told he would discuss the FNM’s plans for the election. However, no plans were discussed and Dr Minnis did not take any questions, a trend of several weeks in which it appears the party leader prefers press releases and prepared statements to interviews with the media.

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts criticised Dr Minnis for this behaviour yesterday, saying it was “shocking and unbelievable” that the man who wants to become Prime Minister has turned his back on the press.

“I join Bahamians everywhere who are overjoyed that change will come on May 10. Bahamians everywhere will have the opportunity to usher in that change,” Dr Minnis said as he read from a prepared speech at his party’s headquarters on Mackey Street.

“The PLP’s misrule of the past five years has finally come to an end and I want you to make no mistake this election is a referendum on the past versus the future; corruption versus transparency; politicians interested in keeping their jobs rather than working on behalf of the Bahamian people and secret deals. This is indeed the people’s time.

“Years ago Loftus Roker, a (former) senior minister in the PLP administration charged that corruption was rocking the PLP at its very foundation. Sadly it is still true today. Public funds are still finding its way into private pockets. Missing money from government departments to government departments, including Road Traffic, Customs, the Post Office and the list goes on and on.

“Bloated contracts and side deals continue to be the order of the day. Millions of dollars borrowed by government officials go unpaid. While the list is long, one of the most egregious acts of this PLP government is hiding the report on the Rubis fuel spill and its effects on the residents of Marathon and neighbouring communities and that is unforgiveable. Change will come.”

He continued: “Under the PLP, unemployment has increased. Poverty levels have increased. Our debt continues to increase. Murder and criminal activities continue to increase while our credit rating continues to decrease to a level of junk bond status.

“But a new day is coming under the FNM. We will weed out corruption at all levels and prosecute corrupt politicians to the full extent of the law. We will invest in our children’s future to make sure they are prepared to be productive members of society. We will put policies in place to ensure that every qualified student who wants to go to college or the University of the Bahamas will be able to do so.

“We will actively work with the community to make our streets safer so that families no longer have to be afraid to walk outside their homes. We will eliminate VAT tax on breadbasket items to ensure that all people can afford to buy their most basic needs.

“We have assembled a change team,” Dr Minnis said. “They bring experience, skill and know how that is necessary to rescue our country. We call on all Bahamians to come together and work with your FNM candidate to ensure that the people of the Bahamas do not have to suffer another five years under a Progressive Liberal Party government.

“The bell has been rung. We need all hands on deck to go out and vote them out. I know we can do this and I know we will do this,” Dr Minnis said.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Roberts called on all Bahamians to exercise their constitutional rights and participate in this democratic process. He added that the FNM is hell bent on cancelling the progress the PLP has made over the last five years.

“I am advised that Dr Minnis held a press conference today but refused to take questions from the press,” Mr Roberts said. “It’s shocking and unbelievable that the man who wants to be Prime Minister turns his back on the press. Minnis has also refused to debate the man he seeks to replace, Prime Minister Perry G Christie. Clearly the Bahamian people will draw the correct conclusion, that Minnis is unprepared and not ready for the high office of Prime Minister.”

He also said: “Bahamians are well aware of what is at stake in this election. Our future and our children’s future are at stake. We cannot turn back the clock with the reactionary FNM. We know that they will turn back the clock and are hell bent on cancelling the progress made by the Bahamian people over the last five years. We know this because not only have they said so - their record clearly indicates this.

“They cancelled over $80 million worth of public works contracts, including school contracts, stalling the economy. They threatened to cancel Baha Mar; they threatened to cancel the Freeport investment incentives; they cancelled the National Training Agency; they threatened to take back gaming licenses and they scoffed at BAMSI so the record of the FNM on cancelling is clear.”

According to Mr Roberts, Dr Minnis has not learned from the colossal errors of his predecessor and threatens to derail the economy and many of the gains made to date that positively impacts the lives of ordinary Bahamians.

“The PLP government has laid a firm and solid foundation to move Bahamians forward together and we cannot turn back the clock with the FNM.

“We are the only party committed to the elimination of contract workers in the public service. All workers should be placed on the permanent and pensionable roll. That policy must continue because it will bring big changes to the lives of thousands of Bahamians,” Mr Roberts said.